Choate Brook Bridge Repairs Planned

WEARE, NH--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, issued a presolicitation for a certified small business contractor to repair the Choate Brook Bridge, which is upstream of the Everett Dam, in Weare, New Hampshire.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to issue an official solicitation in April 2017 (or or around April 2), expects the construction to last no longer than one month, and intends for the contractor to complete the work during the summer (in 2017).

Project components include:

Dewatering the work area in the west side of the stream under the bridge

Installing a protective concrete collar around the existing concrete west abutment, dowelled in every 18 inches, for the total of 26 feet around the existing west abutment

The applicable NAICS code is 237310 with a Small Business Size Standard of $36.5 million. Once the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issues a solicitation, it welcomes responses from all qualified and certified small business contractors.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, completes the required Registrations on behalf of its clients. It also makes available information about opportunities like this, as well as training on how to locate, research, and respond to opportunities.

For more information, to get started with a SAM registration, or to learn more about how US Federal Contractor Registration can help your business succeed, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.

We also make available for our clients and for contracting officers our proprietary Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS). Our Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS) gives you in one place instant bid notifications, bid proposal prospecting, and information about government procurement officers. We make this search tool available to clients, as part of our commitment to helping each and every USFCR client succeed and thrive as a government contractor.

For contracting officers, the AFPDS gives them in one place access to a database of available contractors and also a place to post information about opportunities. Contracting officers get free access to AFPDS. We also provide interested contracting officers a list of contractors who may be able to provide a service and/or product that they need.

USFCR also helps business owners qualify for one or more small business types of classifications.

To learn more about how we can help you succeed as a government contractor, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.