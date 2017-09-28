Experience the Best of the Beloved Original Theme Park Sims RollerCoaster Tycoon® and RollerCoaster Tycoon® 2; This One Must-Own Game Has Been Remastered by Chris Sawyer to Include the Greatest Features from the First Two RollerCoaster Tycoon Titles

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) - Chris Sawyer, creator and producer of the RollerCoaster Tycoon® series, and Atari®, one of the world's most recognized publishers and producers of interactive entertainment, today announced that RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic™ is now available on Steam for Windows PC and Mac for $19.99 USD. RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic combines the best features from two of the most successful and world-renowned RCT games in the series' history -- RollerCoaster Tycoon® and RollerCoaster Tycoon® 2.

Fans of the original PC sim can now relive their fondest memories of the classic games as they create, customize and run their own imaginative theme parks. RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic has been remastered by Chris Sawyer and the development team at Origin8 Technologies Ltd., to include the greatest features from RCT 1 and RCT 2 and including add-ons such as the Scenario Editor Toolkit, Wacky Worlds, and Time Twister expansion packs into one tremendous new game.

To download RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic on Steam, visit: http://bit.ly/2fLNKSl.

"When I created the RollerCoaster Tycoon series nearly two decades ago, I never imagined that so many people all over the world would still enjoy the game today," said Chris Sawyer, creator and producer of the RollerCoaster Tycoon series. "It's also great to see that fans still appreciate the classic gameplay of the two titles that started it all and I'm excited to deliver their best combined features and content in the form of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic to Steam."

"Ever since we introduced RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic for mobile devices last year, our fans have asked for the PC and Mac versions as well," said Fred Chesnais, Chief Executive Officer, Atari. "We're thrilled to bring them RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, packed with fan-favorite features and exciting gameplay that gamers are going to fall in love with all over again."

To watch the trailer for RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, visit https://youtu.be/B3Sxp3xtmW8.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic brings the nostalgic thrills, fun and creative freedom of building the ultimate theme park to both new players and fans of the original. Players can experience the excitement of designing and building outrageous roller coasters and rides, while also managing the staff and finances to keep guests happy and the money flowing.

Additional Key Features Include:

The Original RollerCoaster Sim: Experience all the fun from the original RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 games, in a new PC and Mac title that combines the best elements of both classic sims.

Coaster Builder: Create incredible coasters by using pre-made designs or use the intuitive piece-by-piece building tools to design and theme your own unique rides.

Park Designer: Keep your guests happy by building gentle or wild rides, food and drink stalls, water rides, and even transport rides to take them around the park. Customize your park by building scenery, fine-tuning the landscape and routing footpaths.

Park Management: Run your park's marketing and finances to make a profit while attracting more guests. Keep your staff organized and the park running well and looking its best!

Exciting Environments: Build the ultimate theme park in a variety of challenging environments, from the tranquillity of Forest Frontiers to the bustling commerce of Megaworld Park.

Park Scenarios: Progress through 95 classic park scenarios from RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2.

Classic Gameplay: Enjoy characterful isometric graphics and original amusement park music and sound effects.

Packed with Content: The possibilities are endless with hundreds of types of roller coasters and rides, and dozens of different shops, stalls and facilities to choose from to build your dream park.

Produced by Chris Sawyer and developed by Origin8 Technologies Ltd., RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is now available on Steam for Windows PC and Mac. For more information, visit www.RollerCoasterTycoon.com, join the conversation on Twitter @OfficialRCT and "Like" RollerCoaster Tycoon on Facebook.

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment production company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong® and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

© 2017 Atari Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. Atari word mark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic © 2017 Chris Sawyer.

RollerCoaster Tycoon® is a registered trademark of Chris Sawyer. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

About Origin8 Technologies Ltd.

Origin8 (www.origin8.com) is an innovative indie developer based in London, UK. Founded in 2008 and comprising of a highly experienced team, whose credits cover a vast number of platforms from the ZX Spectrum onwards, specializing in games and entertainment for iOS, Android, PC and Mac. Origin8's products include the award-winning Sentinel tower defense series, Transport Tycoon and Solar Siege.

