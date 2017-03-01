The Christian Broadcasting Network Selects CallMiner Eureka Speech Analytics to Provide Insights for a Better Customer Experience

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - CallMiner, the leader in speech and customer engagement analytics solutions, announces today that The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), an American Christian television broadcast and production company with ministries and humanitarian services operating around the world, has selected CallMiner Eureka speech analytics to enable better experiences for the broad range of people engaging with the ministry. Over 250 prayer center agents in three locations -- Nashville, Virginia Beach and Manila, will be using the Eureka system.

Although the majority of its callers and partners engage over the phone, CBN recognizes the importance and opportunities to reach people leveraging other channels such as email, text, web and social. Eureka analytics can evaluate the interactions, regardless of channel. This is one of the capabilities that attracted CBN to CallMiner.

"We want to engage with our audience and partners where and when they want to engage with us, and improve the experience and ministry across channels," says Jeff Graves, Staff Development Specialist at CBN. "We were most impressed with the completeness of their solution," Graves continues.

In addition to omnichannel requirements, Net Promotor Score, as a measure of how well CBN's representatives are performing, was another key driver in making an investment in speech analytics technology. "Eureka's automated scorecards will allow us to gain insight into our partners' experience and continually improve," Graves says.

CallMiner Eureka solution packs and the additional categories that are available through the Eureka Xchange also influenced CBN's decision as they will accelerate speed to intelligence. "We really liked the out-of-the-box functionality of the solution packs offered with CallMiner. Rather than starting from scratch to develop categories, at least 60% of the work has already been done for us. Both the solution packs and the additional categories available through Eureka Xchange will help to get us up and running quickly," Graves says.

"CBN is an ideal customer for CallMiner. They have already defined specific goals they want to achieve out of the gate, and are forward-thinking in their future application of the technology," says Terry Leahy, CallMiner CEO. "We also share a similar passion for innovation, excellence and integrity. We look forward to a strong, lasting relationship with CBN," Leahy continues.

About CallMiner

