Christopher Kampe Joins Dresner Partners as Managing Director

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and IMAP member firm focused on mergers and acquisitions, as well as capital raising and valuations to closely-held, family-owned public and sponsor-backed middle market companies for over 25 years, is pleased to announce that Christopher Kampe has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Consumer and Retail Practice.

Christopher Kampe has more than 25 years of experience in investment banking and corporate finance. Prior to Dresner Partners, Mr. Kampe served as a Managing Director at Tully & Holland, a boutique investment bank dedicated to the consumer sector. Previously, he was a Director in the investment banking subsidiary of Grant Thornton, where he also covered the consumer sector. Before joining Grant Thornton, he held various positions in the retail industry coverage group at Fleet Bank, then the third largest debt arranger for the retail industry. Mr. Kampe's representative clients at Fleet Bank included Gap stores, Casual Male, Boscov's department stores, Bon-Ton department stores, Federated department stores, Ethan Allen, American stores, DeMoulas, A&P, Rite Aid, Trader Joe's, and Wawa.

Mr. Kampe has been widely quoted on consumer and retail sector mergers and acquisitions in several publications including Time Magazine, Women's Wear Daily, Shopping Centers Today, Sporting Goods Business, The B.O.S.S. Report, Home Furnishings News, Chain Store Age, Multi-Channel Merchant, Dow Jones News Wire, Mergers & Acquisitions Report, The Deal, and Factset Flashwire.

"We are excited to have Chris join our Consumer and Retail Practice. His more than 25 years of experience working in apparel, catalog, food and beverage, footwear, lawn and garden, household products, internet retail, sporting goods, and more make him an excellent addition to our team," said Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners and Vice Chairman of IMAP. "Also adding Boston to our existing presence in Chicago, New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Irvine, and Palo Alto, will further enhance our service to clients in the Northeast."

In addition to its U.S. presence, Dresner Partners, through its IMAP partnership, maintains a well-established network of 60 international offices in over 35 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. In 2016, IMAP advisers completed 165 transactions worth over $4.8 billion.

Mr. Kampe added, "I am delighted to join Dresner Partners, which will provide me a large platform, significant resources, and a high level of support, as I continue my practice of advising middle market companies in the consumer and retail sector."

Mr. Kampe holds a M.S. in Finance from the Carroll School at Boston College, and a B.S. in Economics-Finance from Bentley College.

About Dresner Partners / IMAP

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For nearly 25 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world, including institutional private placements of debt and equity, merger and acquisitions advisory, financial restructuring & corporate turnarounds, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners is a member of IMAP, the world's leading global mergers and acquisitions partnership focused on the middle market. Founded in 1973, IMAP has more than 60 offices across the globe that work together seamlessly to deliver exceptional value to its clients. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public and investor relations. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com or http://www.imap.com/city?city=Chicago. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.