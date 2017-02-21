Christy D. Jones Named Product Liability Attorney of the Year by Benchmark Litigation

RIDGELAND, MS--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Butler Snow is pleased to announce that Christy D. Jones has been named Product Liability Attorney of the year by Benchmark Litigation, a leading national law publication. Jones was honored at the Benchmark Litigation 2017 Awards held Feb. 16, in New York.

Founded in 2007, Benchmark Litigation strives to provide the most accurate and comprehensive coverage of the U.S. and Canada litigation markets. Benchmark Litigation is the only publication on the market to focus exclusively on litigation in the U.S. The guide's results are the culmination of a six-month research period that allows researchers to conduct extensive interviews with litigators and their clients.

"Christy is a visionary leader in our firm and in the industry. We congratulate her on this prestigious Product Liability Attorney of the Year honor," said Don Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. "Christy has more than three decades of trial experience, serving as national trial counsel with major corporations across the nation, and her dedication to client service is top shelf."

Jones focuses her practice on drug and device and commercial litigation involving the pharmaceutical, medical device and health care industries. She has more than 30 years of trial experience, has served as national trial counsel representing various corporations and has tried cases throughout the United States. In many of these instances, she served as lead counsel in bellwether trials. She is a fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers. Jones is a recipient of the Mississippi Bar Foundation's Professionalism Award, the Professionalism Award of Hinds County, and Outstanding Woman Lawyer of the Year.

She is AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Jones was recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® for personal injury litigation and product liability litigation, and in Mid-South Super Lawyers® for personal injury defense. She received national recognition in Chambers USA America's Leading Lawyers for Business as a trial lawyer, and in product liability, mass tort and pharmaceutical litigation, and in Mississippi in general commercial litigation. Jones consistently receives top ranking in Chambers Global. Benchmark Magazine has recognized her as one of the Top 250 Women in Litigation and named her to the Top 10 of that group. She is also regularly named as one of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers and has been featured by Law 360 in their Female Powerbrokers series.

Jones received both her undergraduate degree and her Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas.

