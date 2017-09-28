DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - The Chron Organization, Inc. ( OTCQB : CHRO) announced today that the Company has entered into an engagement agreement with San Francisco-based Coit Capital Securities, LLC ("Coit"), a FINRA registered Broker-Dealer and investment bank, to secure a long-term and scalable project-financing solution for its Zero Cost Program™ contracts.

Coit Capital is uniquely qualified to be the premier source of structured finance solutions for CHRON's Zero Cost Program™. The firm's experienced team has a proven track record in securing structured finance investors. Coit is experienced in various asset classes with transaction sizes typically ranging from $ 25 million to $200 million or less.

CHRON CEO, Alex Rodriguez, said, "We have worked diligently for several months now and with several prospective parties in terms of trying to fill this highly critical missing piece in our business model. I am pleased that we have now found a real partner who I believe can lead these transactions for us over the next couple of years. If we are going to truly carve out a place for ourselves in the sustainability, energy conservation, and IoT spaces, then we will need a world-class partner like Coit Capital on our side of the table."

Coit Capital's Managing Director, Bill Pettinati, said, "I am excited about this engagement because I emphatically believe we can provide a solution for CHRON's Zero Cost Program financing initiative. Our core competencies, combined with our investor base across a variety of different industries and asset classes, make us an ideal investment bank for CHRON. With our experience and expertise, we believe we can structure innovative solutions and facilitate a closing in a timely manner. We are very excited to be involved with this engagement, and believe it will be well-received as the Zero Cost Program will not only allow companies to achieve their sustainability goals, but will do so in a manner that will provide economic benefit to both investors and clients."

Rodriguez added, "We believe that we will require hundreds of millions of dollars over the next several years as we conduct the installations associated with our Zero Cost Program. The good news is that we now have Coit's industry expertise in debt investment markets helping us secure the proper funding mechanism to sustain the Program. I believe that sustainability as a service, such as is our program, will only continue to grow over the next decade. Coit will be instrumental in helping us to realize this opportunity."

ABOUT THE CHRON ORGANIZATION, INC.

The Chron Organization, Inc. ( OTCQB : CHRO), is an entrepreneurial-minded company founded and envisioned by Mr. Byron Young and Mr. Alex Rodriguez. The Company's purpose is to develop a portfolio of highly successful and unique wholly owned businesses by providing incubation, advisory, and capital services to the same. CHRON's interests include the smart home services, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, deregulated energy & energy efficiency offerings. To learn more about CHRON, visit the company's corporate website at www.chronorganization.com.

ABOUT COIT CAPITAL SECURITIES, LLC

Coit Capital Securities, LLC is a middle market, FINRA registered Broker-Dealer and investment bank with a specialty in providing structured finance solutions. Coit specializes in transaction sizes typically ranging from $25 - 200 Million dollars across a variety of industry verticals and structured finance products. For more information, please visit www.coitcapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.