CHRON Announces Quarter 1 Shareholders' Conference Call for 2017

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - The CHRON Organization, Inc. ( OTC : CHRO) is pleased to announce that the Company will be hosting its Q1 Shareholders' Conference Call on Tuesday, May 2nd at 3:30 PM Central. The highly anticipated call will encompass an overview of the events during the first quarter of 2017.

"Coming on the heels of recently completing our third annual audit, this time for 2016, and filing our Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, I expect this to be a monumental call for us," said CHRON's CEO, Mr. Alex Rodriguez.

In addition to covering the recent completion of accounting audits, the Company will also discuss recent developments around strategy and growth objectives, as well as up-listing and future capitalization plans for CHRON.

Mr. Byron Young, CHRON's Chairman, stated, "Since taking over management of the Company in December of 2015, it has been our desire to up-list from the OTC Pink Sheets market and become a fully reporting Company with the SEC. Our business model, our capacity for success, and our proven management team warrant this level of reporting."

The completion of the audits marks the first, most strategic and difficult step in that process since the Company had to review all prior years' activity and accounting to conform with GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles).

"Completing the audit and filing our Form 10 shows the investment community and our shareholders that we are serious about our business model and the meticulous work it takes to operate in the public markets," added Young.

Conference Call coordinates for the Q1 2017 Shareholders Call are as follows:

Dial-In Number: +1 (571) 317-3112 | Access Code: 119-251-029

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, an archived version of the webcast will also be available on the company's website, chronorganization.com. Furthermore, shareholders should email specific questions ahead of schedule to investors@chronorganization.com.

ABOUT THE CHRON ORGANIZATION, INC.

The Chron Organization, Inc. ( OTC : CHRO), is an entrepreneurial-minded company founded and envisioned by Mr. Byron Young and Mr. Alex Rodriguez. The Company's purpose is to develop a portfolio of highly successful and unique wholly owned businesses by providing incubation, advisory and capital services to the same. CHRON's interests include the smart home services, Internet of Things (IOT) platforms, deregulated energy & energy efficiency offerings. To learn more about CHRON, visit the company's corporate website at www.chronorganization.com.

