CHRON Files Form 10 Registration with SEC; Unveiling the Details of its Comprehensive Business Plan

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - The CHRON Organization, Inc. ( OTC : CHRO) announced today the filing of its Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This monumental event marks CHRON's move to operating as a fully reporting company with the SEC. Furthermore, it officially signals CHRON's up-listing from the OTC Pink Sheets up to the OTC QB. The filing provides information on the future strategy and operations of CHRON and its respective subsidiaries (Zen Technologies, Inc. & Zen Energy, Inc.); it also includes plans for acquisitions that are on the Company's immediate horizon.

"It has been one of our goals to become a fully reporting company with the SEC and moving to a recognized Exchange. Filing the Form 10 is the initial step in fulfilling that goal. Upon the Form 10 "going effective" we will file to become fully reporting, which will allow us to up-list to the OTC QB. Since we took over management of CHRON in December 2015, we are all thrilled at the progress that we have seen, including the completion of our audits this past September and then our subsequent audit for 2016 this April," said CHRON CEO Alex Rodriguez. "This milestone represents the ending of old legacy business items and the beginning of a brand new era for us."

The Company's President and Chairman have spent the greater part of 2016 focusing on making the Company an effective business incubator and see the registration with the SEC as a significant achievement in demonstrating the maturation of the Company. To learn more about this journey, please visit the press release section on the corporate website at http://chronorganization.com.

"We want to be completely transparent in all aspects of the business as evidenced by filing our Form 10. We are well positioned to pursue our planned objectives and strategies for 2017 and look forward to carrying out these plans as well as seeking out new opportunities for growth," added CHRON Chairman Byron Young.

The Company's financial statements are available for review at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CHRO/filings. Readers of the Statements should be aware the Statements exclusively reflect the results of operations prior to the change in business direction of the Company and prior to the new management taking control of the Company.

ABOUT THE CHRON ORGANIZATION, INC.

The Chron Organization, Inc. ( OTC : CHRO), is an entrepreneurial-minded company founded and envisioned by Mr. Byron Young and Mr. Alex Rodriguez. The Company's purpose is to develop a portfolio of highly successful and unique wholly owned businesses by providing incubation, advisory and capital services to the same. CHRON's interests include the smart home services, Internet of Things (IOT) platforms, deregulated energy & energy efficiency offerings. To learn more about CHRON, visit the company's corporate website at www.chronorganization.com.

