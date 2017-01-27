CHRON Website Posts Updates from Shareholders' Meeting

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 27, 2017) - The CHRON Organization, Inc. ( OTC : CHRO) announced today that the Company has released a comprehensive post disclosing its corporate and operational updates at its First-Annual Shareholders' Meeting. This post is available on the Company's website and includes both pictures from the event and crucial slides pulled from the presentations that were shared during the meeting. You can click here to access the post directly.

The Shareholders' Meeting was successful with approximately 100 shareholders in attendance, with some even flying in from California, as well as a significant number of people virtually in attendance via a live YouTube stream. The purpose of this post is to apprise all CHRON shareholders and the greater investment community on CHRON's remarkable journey from its inception and the plans for 2017.

"This event is something I had been looking forward to for a while now and it definitely answered a lot of the questions I had," said shareholder David Cohen. "I strongly encourage all shareholders who could not make the meeting to check out this post and catch up on the Company's impressive progress and ambitious plans for the future."

The update provides details about the Company's hyper-growth plans including the upcoming acquisition of an energy brokerage firm and ongoing discussions with major direct-selling organizations. It also outlines the specifics of the Company's decision to file a Regulation A-Plus offering with the SEC and its subsequent up-listing to the OTCQB.

"This meeting gave us a great opportunity to let our shareholders know how much we value them and show them how they can be actively engaged with the company," CHRON CEO Alex Rodriguez said. "We had nearly 8 percent of our shareholders in attendance and we are incredibly proud of that, it's great to see how involved they want to be."

This post is available on chronorganization.com as well as the Company's Twitter and Facebook pages.

ABOUT THE CHRON ORGANIZATION, INC.

The CHRON Organization, Inc. ( OTC : CHRO), is an entrepreneurial-minded company founded and envisioned by Mr. Byron Young and Mr. Alex Rodriguez. The Company's purpose is to develop a portfolio of highly successful and unique wholly owned businesses by providing incubation, advisory and capital services to the same. CHRON's interests include the smart home services, Internet of Things (IOT) platforms, deregulated energy & energy efficiency offerings. To learn more about CHRON, visit the company's corporate website at www.chronorganization.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the company's filings at www.OTCMarkets.com