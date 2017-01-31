CHRON's Affiliate, Zen Technologies, Announces Launch of Commercial Services Division and Unique Program

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - The CHRON Organization, Inc. ( OTC : CHRO), announced today that it has launched its commercial services division under its wholly owned subsidiary Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen). The Zen Commercial Services initiative has been in a pre-launch mode over the past 3 weeks, however, it is pleased to announced that it has already executed engagement contracts with ten (10) commercial clients. The Company is forecasting to enroll approximately thirty (30) to forty (40) commercial clients during the first quarter of 2017 as part of its pre-launch phase.

Zen's commercial offering is a sophisticated blend of smart controls, security and energy conservation technologies. In addition to its suite of commercial solutions, Zen is also pleased to announce a cutting-edge payment option called the Zero-Cost Program™, which allows clients to take full advantage of Zen's commercial offering, while not having to pay anything out of pocket. This is accomplished via a performance-based services contract, with guaranteed savings. CHRON's Chairman, Byron Young, commented, "commercial, industrial and municipal customers can now implement the latest in smart controls, while also making improvements to the bottom line."

The Zero-Cost Program™ has provided a way for Zen to separate itself from all of its competitors -- alarm/security companies, automation companies, or even energy brokers. It is a financial tool that business owners and decision makers can use to retrofit their businesses, help achieve sustainability goals and increase their net operating income.

"This program is a game changer and is something that we believe will account for approximately fifty percent of our revenue over the next few years," commented CHRON President and Zen CEO, Alex Rodriguez.

Among Zen's first clients is a Texas-based company that owns and manages a fast growing real-estate portfolio encompassing retail, mixed-use, multi-family, grocery chains and healthcare-related assets. Petromark, one of its divisions recently signed over 150 (and counting) convenience stores/gas stations to take full advantage of Zen's commercial services and the Zero-Cost Program™. Zen has completed all site surveys and is now in the analytical phase of the sales process, which will be followed by underwriting and then implementation.

"Our early estimates indicate that there will be at least a 35 percent reduction in electricity consumption for Petromark," commented Zen's VP of Business Development, Jeff Bay-Andersen.

Those interested in learning more about the Zero-Cost program can contact Bay-Andersen at jeffb@zenhomeservices.com.

"While the Company is expecting to report a nice revenue jump for the first quarter, it will not be until Q2 and Q3 when we begin to really ramp the program up that we will see materially-significant revenue levels," Rodriguez said.

