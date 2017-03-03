CHRON's Affiliate, Zen Technologies, Announces Social Media Channels

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The CHRON Organization, Inc. ( OTC : CHRO), announced today a full suite of social media channels for its home services business, as well as the launch of a weekly blog entitled, 'Thank God It's Zen (TGIZEN).' This blog collection hosts content covering a range of topics relevant to the Smart Home industry. Among these topics are original articles by the Zen Team, Q&A's with employees, third-party articles, insights and trends, tips and tricks, and sometimes, fun, quirky "smart" things from around the web.

The purpose of this weekly blog is to educate consumers about the Smart Home industry and to build brand awareness so the consumer is better informed when ready to make a buying decision. Each Friday, the Zen Team posts new content on the blog, which is shared across the Company's social networks. Shareholders and the general public can subscribe to and access the blog by clicking here.

Over the past several months, the Company has been strategically developing its digital ecosystem, with creative assets based on branded content from the livewithzen.com website, the Company style guide, and other content marketing resources. Effective today, all of Zen's social media outlets are live and can be accessed via the following links:

Facebook: Zen Technologies

Twitter: @livewithzen

Instagram: @livewithzen

YouTube: Zen Technologies

Google+: Zen Technologies, Inc.

LinkedIn: Zen Technologies, Inc.

CHRON Chairman Byron Young remarked, "We understand that we live in a tech dependent society in which a vast majority of the world's population keeps up with the news via social media, more so than any other channel today. So, having a quality social media ecosystem is no longer a luxury for brands, but a necessity, which is why we've been so vested in establishing a vibrant social media presence for Zen."

Over the past few months, Zen has been using all of its social networking platforms to communicate its brand message as an innovative technology company poised to bring Smart Homes to the masses across the U.S. Some of Zen's social media posts include the popular customer testimonial YouTube video series dubbed, 'My Zen Story.'

"A strong, consistent online presence across social media platforms is arguably as integral to a forward-thinking brand like Zen as an entire traditional marketing department," stated CHRON President and Zen CEO, Alex Rodriguez. "Over the past few months, we've witnessed increasing awareness of the Zen brand among our shareholders and the general public, courtesy of strategic Facebook and Instagram posts, timely tweets, and creative YouTube videos."

The Company has been creating and sharing a host of content communicating its brand message of being the premier modern smart home services company converging home automation, home security, and energy conservation services, all in one affordable offering.

Young added, "We're encouraged by the level of engagement we are already seeing from the general public in response to our social media content -- from likes to comments and shares, a trend we expect to continue as we grow our audience. We invite all CHRON shareholders and investors to interact with Zen through the weekly blog and social media sites and help us share our collective Zen Story across the country."

To keep up with Company news, updates, milestones, and promos, shareholders and the general public are strongly encouraged to subscribe to the blog and follow the Company on its various social media sites.

ABOUT ZEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen) is a next-generation technology company committed to bringing all the benefits of the "Smart Home" to millions of homeowners and apartment dwellers across the US, at an affordable price. Zen provides consumers a custom suite of products and services to enrich their lifestyle, however they want. Zen offers home automation, security monitoring, and energy conservation services, so families and individuals can connect to their home to perform everyday functions from the comfort and convenience of their smartphones or internet-connected smart devices. Zen combines our exclusive and customizable product solutions with green energy services, which allows our consumers to save money on their monthly energy costs, while reducing their long-term carbon footprint. To learn more, visit www.livewithzen.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the company's filings at www.OTCMarkets.com