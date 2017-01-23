Chrysalix named Financial Investor of the Year at the 2017 Global Cleantech 100 Awards

Seven Chrysalix portfolio companies recognized as leaders in industrial innovation and resource efficiency

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Chrysalix Venture Capital, a technology focused investment firm that brings disruptive innovation to the world's largest industries, was named 'Financial Investor of the Year' as part of the 2017 Global Cleantech 100 Awards. Chrysalix received this important award, a direct derivation of the peer-reviewed Global Cleantech 100 list, because an impressive total of seven of its portfolio companies were named to the 2017 Global Cleantech 100, the most of any venture firm.

Axine Water Technologies, developers of a low-cost, breakthrough solution for treating toxic organic pollutants in wastewater; General Fusion, the leading developer of fusion energy; MineSense, a pioneer in real-time, sensor-based bulk ore sorting solutions; Enbala Power Networks, the leading Virtual Power Plant (VPP) software vendor; GlassPoint, the leading manufacturer of breakthrough solar steam generators for the oil & gas industry; GaN Systems, the leading developer of gallium nitride power switching semiconductors; and NanoSteel, a world leader in proprietary nano-structured steel material designs and 3D printing, were listed among today's top innovators in industrial innovation and resource efficiency.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Financial Investor of the Year at this year's Global Cleantech 100. This award is a great endorsement of our portfolio and validation of Chrysalix's strategy of targeting breakthrough industrial innovations leveraging intelligent systems and components, which we pioneered in our last fund and have made the central focus of our new Chrysalix RoboValley Fund," says Wal van Lierop, President and CEO of Chrysalix. "On behalf of the Chrysalix team, it gives me great pleasure to congratulate our portfolio companies on their achievement in innovation and valuable contribution to the future of industry."

The Global Cleantech 100 is a prestigious peer-reviewed list of the top private companies in clean technology and industrial innovation created by the Cleantech Group, an international organization that provides market intelligence and advisory services to the cleantech industry. Out of more than 11,000 nominees, the winners are selected through data gathered by the Cleantech Group, as well as insight from an expert panel of cleantech leaders.

About Chrysalix Venture Capital

Chrysalix is a technology focused venture capital company that builds, mentors and connects high growth companies. Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2001, Chrysalix has built its reputation on bringing disruptive innovation to the world's largest industries by focusing on where technology meets physical science. The firm's investments include breakthrough technologies like 3D printing of steel, fast charging electric vehicle infrastructure, emissions-free solar steam, smart mining and nuclear fusion. Chrysalix has one of the strongest investment teams in the industry with deep energy, technology and entrepreneurial expertise, and is backed by more than 20 international blue chip industrial and financial investors. For more information visit www.chrysalix.com.