Chubb Appoints Edward Rayfield as Singapore's Head of Casualty

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Chubb announced today that Edward Rayfield has been appointed as Head of Casualty in Singapore. In his new role, he reports to Liam Burrell, Division Head of Property & Casualty (P&C).

Mr. Rayfield brings with him strong Casualty underwriting and industry experience. Most recently, he held the position of Casualty Manager, Global Broker Unit NSW & ACT for Chubb in Australia, overseeing the performance and growth of the business portfolio. Mr. Rayfield has deep underwriting expertise for both local and international risks, having spent a large part of his career as a Casualty Underwriter in Chubb's operations in Europe, prior to moving to Australia.

In his new role, Mr. Rayfield will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the Casualty and Work Injury Compensation portfolios in Singapore, including all underwriting and market-facing functions. In addition, he will spearhead product development as well as underwriting initiatives to achieve sustainable growth.

On Mr. Rayfield's appointment, Mr. Adam Clifford, Country President for Chubb in Singapore said, "I am excited about the enthusiasm, passion and drive Edward will bring to the Casualty team and the Singapore business. Given his global industry experience, strong technical underwriting expertise and proven ability to effectively engage our brokers, I am confident that he is an excellent candidate to lead and drive the expansion in our Casualty business."

About Chubb in Singapore

