Chubb Launches Innovative Travel App for Business Travellers

China chosen as the launch pad for Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Chubb launched a travel application for the first time in the Asia Pacific to help employers adequately prepare and support employees on business travel. Called Chubb Travel Smart, the application provides peace of mind since it is integrated with emergency assistance 24/7 with the touch of a button.

"Chubb Travel Smart has been developed to help employers better fulfil their duty of care obligations. With the added component of an online dashboard, risk, HR and security managers can locate and send messages and alerts to business travellers anywhere in the world. Chubb Travel Smart is part of our suite of Group Accident & Health solutions tailored for organizations to protect their employees," said Glen Browne, Executive Vice President, Accident & Health, Asia Pacific for Chubb in Asia Pacific.

Kevin Bogardus, General Manager, Chubb Insurance Company Limited added, "The launch events in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou increased local awareness of Chubb's expertise in crafting a broad range of solutions for employers to protect employees. In particular, as Chinese companies venture abroad, Chubb Travel Smart will satisfy the growing market need to safeguard the increasing number of employees on business travel."

Following the launch in China, Chubb Travel Smart will be launched in other Asia Pacific countries in due course.

