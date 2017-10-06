Chubb Partners with StarHub to Provide Complimentary Home Contents Insurance

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Oct 6, 2017) - Chubb announced today its partnership with StarHub, an integrated info-communications company in Singapore, to launch a new product -- HomeInsured™. The latter is a complimentary 12-month insurance plan which provides coverage for renovations, fixtures, fittings and home contents for StarHub customers.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force's Fire Incident Statistics for 2016, there are seven cases of residential fires in Singapore each day. In addition, a joint survey with StarHub also revealed that 6 in 10 customers do not have any home contents insurance. "This means that should an unfortunate event or fire occur in the home, some StarHub subscribers may not be adequately protected or financially covered," said Mr. Adam Clifford, Country President for Chubb in Singapore.

Mr. Clifford added, "At Chubb, we continually strive to provide relevant protection for our customers. Given the lack of awareness in home contents insurance in Singapore, we are very excited at the opportunity to partner with StarHub to offer their customers complimentary home contents insurance when they sign up for or re-contract any StarHub Home Broadband, TV and/or HomeHub service. Unlike fire insurance which normally only covers structure and permanent fixtures, with our HomeInsured starter pack, we hope that every StarHub household can enjoy StarHub's services with peace of mind by being Chubb insured."

Mr. Howie Lau, Chief Marketing Officer of StarHub, said, "We are constantly challenging ourselves to find ways to better serve our customers and exceed their expectations. Chubb is a trusted name in insurance and we are excited to partner with them to give customers a complete home offering unlike anything else in the market today. With HomeInsured, customers can enjoy our Home Broadband, TV and HomeHub services to the fullest, with the knowledge that their home and valuables are protected."

