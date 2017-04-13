CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2017 First Quarter Results

WAUKESHA, WI--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company" or "CIBM") (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the "Bank"), today announces its results of operations and financial condition for the first quarter of 2017. Net income for the first quarter was $0.9 million or $0.05 per share basic. This compares to net income of $1.1 million or $0.06 per share basic for the fourth quarter of 2016 and net income of $1.0 million or $0.05 per share basic for the first quarter of 2016.
Select highlights for the quarter include:
- Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2017 is 0.56%, compared to 0.66% for the fourth quarter of 2016 and 0.66% for the first quarter of 2016. Both of the prior periods reported significant recovery of prior loan related losses whereas there was none in the current quarter.
- Our book and tangible book value per share of common stock are reported at $0.60 and $1.08, respectively, compared to $0.41 and $0.90 from one year prior.
- Net income for subsidiary CIBM Bank was $1.1 million, compared to net income of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 boosted by a large loan loss recovery and $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2016. Improvements are due to higher net interest income and gains on sale of SBA loans, as well as lower noninterest expense.
- Net interest income of $4.7 million for the quarter is an increase of $0.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2016 and $0.3 million from the first quarter of 2016.
- Non-interest income of $1.9 million for the quarter was on par with $1.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2016 was $2.1 million and included $0.4 million in net gains from sale of OREO assets net of other write-downs.
"CIB Marine's performance reflected continued gains consistent with our business plan. Our net interest income grew due to higher earning asset volumes and the new Fed rate hikes. Gains on sale of SBA loans of $0.4 million reported in net gains on sale of assets is an early sign of the kind of performance our new SBA Lending division is capable of providing. Retail banking generated more than $20 million gross in new deposits to assist funding prior asset growth and a reduction in our FHLB borrowings. At Avenue Mortgage, although off to a seasonally slower start, the month of March showed signs of strength as the home purchase markets started to heat up and our new and growing lending team in central Illinois is just getting started," said Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and CEO of CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc.
Mr. Chaffin added, "We are excited to introduce our Affordable Loan Program to assist low and moderate income households in our communities and the creation of a new Community Development Officer position. Early indicators are very positive and show what a positive force the company and its employees can have within the communities we live and work."
Mr. Chaffin then noted, "As referenced in our shareholder letter dated April 3, 2017, we have included with this release a summary analysis of the potential impact preferred stock repurchases under various discount scenarios would have on book value. More information and a proposal for common shareholders to vote on will be included in the Proxy Statement for the 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting."
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates 11 banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana and 4 separate mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.
Notice that Preferred Dividend has not been declared: Pursuant to Sections 5.4(e)(v) and 5.5(e)(v) of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Company has not declared a dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock or its Series B Convertible Preferred Stock for the period ended March 31, 2017 and, accordingly, no dividend will be paid to preferred shareholders for such Dividend Period.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as "may," "project," "are confident," "should be," "intend," "predict," "believe," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine's current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine's operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.
There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.
Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine's control, include but are not limited to:
- operating, legal, and regulatory risks;
- economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine's banking business;
- the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
- the risk that CIB Marine's analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.
These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.
|At or for the
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Selected Statement of Operations Data
|Interest and dividend income
|Interest expense
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|4,670
|
|
|
|4,480
|
|
|
|4,546
|
|
|
|4,485
|
|
|
|4,441
|
|
|
|4,670
|
|
|
|4,441
|
|Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|
|
|4,442
|
|
|
|5,276
|
|
|
|4,477
|
|
|
|4,367
|
|
|
|4,380
|
|
|
|4,442
|
|
|
|4,380
|
|Noninterest expense
|
|
|5,401
|
|
|
|6,127
|
|
|
|6,220
|
|
|
|5,951
|
|
|
|5,481
|
|
|
|5,401
|
|
|
|5,481
|
|
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|888
|
|
|
|1,057
|
|
|
|908
|
|
|
|1,204
|
|
|
|952
|
|
|
|888
|
|
|
|952
|
|Income tax expense
|
|
|0
|
|
|
|(5
|)
|
|
|40
|
|
|
|15
|
|
|
|0
|
|
|
|0
|
|
|
|0
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|888
|
|
|$
|1,062
|
|
|$
|868
|
|
|$
|1,189
|
|
|$
|952
|
|
|$
|888
|
|
|$
|952
|
|Common Share Data
|Basic net income (loss) per share
|
|$
|0.05
|
|
|$
|0.06
|
|
|$
|0.05
|
|
|$
|0.07
|
|
|$
|0.05
|
|
|$
|0.05
|
|
|$
|0.05
|
|
|Diluted net income (loss) per share
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|
|0.03
|
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|
|0.03
|
|
|
|0.03
|
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|
|0.03
|
|
|Tangible book value per share (2)
|
|
|1.08
|
|
|
|1.01
|
|
|
|1.04
|
|
|
|0.99
|
|
|
|0.90
|
|
|
|1.08
|
|
|
|0.90
|
|
|Book value per share (2)
|
|
|0.60
|
|
|
|0.53
|
|
|
|0.56
|
|
|
|0.51
|
|
|
|0.41
|
|
|
|0.60
|
|
|
|0.41
|
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|18,127,892
|
|
|
|18,127,892
|
|
|
|18,127,892
|
|
|
|18,127,892
|
|
|
|18,127,892
|
|
|
|18,127,892
|
|
|
|18,127,892
|
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|36,193,353
|
|
|
|36,082,522
|
|
|
|35,818,022
|
|
|
|35,631,892
|
|
|
|35,631,892
|
|
|
|36,193,353
|
|
|
|35,631,892
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|631,160
|
|
|$
|653,559
|
|
|$
|632,628
|
|
|$
|615,708
|
|
|$
|597,089
|
|
|$
|631,160
|
|
|$
|597,089
|
|
|Loans
|
|
|483,501
|
|
|
|483,518
|
|
|
|466,057
|
|
|
|461,859
|
|
|
|470,424
|
|
|
|483,501
|
|
|
|470,424
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|(7,567
|)
|
|
|(7,592
|)
|
|
|(8,549
|)
|
|
|(8,219
|)
|
|
|(8,235
|)
|
|
|(7,567
|)
|
|
|(8,235
|)
|
|Investment securities
|
|
|111,745
|
|
|
|112,072
|
|
|
|103,853
|
|
|
|103,542
|
|
|
|97,474
|
|
|
|111,745
|
|
|
|97,474
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|497,144
|
|
|
|483,097
|
|
|
|476,428
|
|
|
|468,377
|
|
|
|467,334
|
|
|
|497,144
|
|
|
|467,334
|
|
|Borrowings
|
|
|60,837
|
|
|
|96,944
|
|
|
|81,636
|
|
|
|72,833
|
|
|
|57,929
|
|
|
|60,837
|
|
|
|57,929
|
|
|Stockholders' equity
|
|
|70,819
|
|
|
|69,523
|
|
|
|70,094
|
|
|
|69,266
|
|
|
|67,475
|
|
|
|70,819
|
|
|
|67,475
|
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin (3)
|
|
|3.02
|%
|
|
|2.84
|%
|
|
|2.95
|%
|
|
|3.11
|%
|
|
|3.15
|%
|
|
|3.02
|%
|
|
|3.15
|%
|
|Noninterest income to average assets (5)
|
|
|1.16
|%
|
|
|1.18
|%
|
|
|1.68
|%
|
|
|1.88
|%
|
|
|1.42
|%
|
|
|1.16
|%
|
|
|1.42
|%
|
|Efficiency ratio (6)
|
|
|82.88
|%
|
|
|95.91
|%
|
|
|86.42
|%
|
|
|81.82
|%
|
|
|84.40
|%
|
|
|82.88
|%
|
|
|84.40
|%
|
|Earnings (loss) on average equity (8)
|
|
|5.10
|%
|
|
|5.93
|%
|
|
|4.89
|%
|
|
|6.98
|%
|
|
|5.75
|%
|
|
|5.10
|%
|
|
|5.75
|%
|Nonaccrual loans to loans (9)
|
|
|1.32
|%
|
|
|1.26
|%
|
|
|1.16
|%
|
|
|0.81
|%
|
|
|0.81
|%
|
|
|1.32
|%
|
|
|0.81
|%
|
|Total equity to total assets
|
|
|11.02
|%
|
|
|10.64
|%
|
|
|11.08
|%
|
|
|11.25
|%
|
|
|11.30
|%
|
|
|11.02
|%
|
|
|11.30
|%
|
|Number of employees (full-time equivalent)
|
|
|181
|
|
|
|171
|
|
|
|169
|
|
|
|167
|
|
|
|180
|
|
|
|181
|
|
|
|180
|
|
|(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
|(2) Tangible book value per share is the shareholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the shareholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding.
|(3) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
|(4) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(5) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
|(6) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
|(7) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
|(8) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average common equity.
|(9) Excludes loans held for sale.
|Cash and due from banks
|
|$
|12,773
|
|$
|10,291
|
|$
|11,427
|
|$
|9,808
|
|$
|9,136
|
|Securities available for sale
|
|
|111,745
|
|
|112,072
|
|
|103,853
|
|
|103,542
|
|
|97,474
|
|
|Loans
|
|
|483,501
|
|
|483,518
|
|
|466,057
|
|
|461,859
|
|
|470,424
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|(7,567
|)
|
|(7,592
|)
|
|(8,549
|)
|
|(8,219
|)
|
|(8,235
|)
|
|Net loans
|
|
|475,934
|
|
|475,926
|
|
|457,508
|
|
|453,640
|
|
|462,189
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
|
|
|2,070
|
|
|3,803
|
|
|3,803
|
|
|2,170
|
|
|2,170
|
|Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|1,377
|
|
|1,382
|
|
|1,289
|
|
|1,290
|
|
|1,468
|
|Bank owned life insurance
|
|
|4,414
|
|
|4,389
|
|
|4,363
|
|
|4,336
|
|
|4,310
|
|Other assets
|
|
|1,643
|
|
|2,145
|
|
|1,486
|
|
|2,134
|
|
|1,354
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|
|$
|76,088
|
|$
|77,154
|
|$
|87,216
|
|$
|82,460
|
|$
|74,564
|
|
|Savings
|
|
|192,175
|
|
|176,435
|
|
|169,390
|
|
|175,955
|
|
|175,576
|
|
|
|Total deposits
|
|
|497,144
|
|
|483,097
|
|
|476,428
|
|
|468,377
|
|
|467,334
|
|authorized shares; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued-55,624 shares of series A and 4,376 shares of series B; convertible; aggregate liquidation preference- $60,000
|
|
|51,000
|
|
|51,000
|
|
|51,000
|
|
|51,000
|
|
|51,000
|
|Loans
|
|$
|4,826
|
|$
|4,493
|
|
|$
|4,540
|
|
|$
|4,635
|
|$
|4,572
|
|$
|4,826
|
|$
|4,572
|Loans held for sale
|
|
|46
|
|
|141
|
|
|
|153
|
|
|
|95
|
|
|83
|
|
|46
|
|
|83
|Securities
|
|
|611
|
|
|563
|
|
|
|513
|
|
|
|478
|
|
|517
|
|
|611
|
|
|517
|Other investments
|
|
|79
|
|
|76
|
|
|
|80
|
|
|
|6
|
|
|4
|
|
|79
|
|
|4
|
|Total interest income
|
|
|5,562
|
|
|5,273
|
|
|
|5,286
|
|
|
|5,214
|
|
|5,176
|
|
|5,562
|
|
|5,176
|
|Deposits
|
|
|749
|
|
|697
|
|
|
|659
|
|
|
|692
|
|
|705
|
|
|749
|
|
|705
|Short-term borrowings
|
|
|143
|
|
|96
|
|
|
|81
|
|
|
|37
|
|
|30
|
|
|143
|
|
|30
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
|892
|
|
|793
|
|
|
|740
|
|
|
|729
|
|
|735
|
|
|892
|
|
|735
|
|Net interest income
|
|
|4,670
|
|
|4,480
|
|
|
|4,546
|
|
|
|4,485
|
|
|4,441
|
|
|4,670
|
|
|4,441
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|
|
|228
|
|
|(796
|)
|
|
|69
|
|
|
|118
|
|
|61
|
|
|228
|
|
|61
|
|Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|
|
|4,442
|
|
|5,276
|
|
|
|4,477
|
|
|
|4,367
|
|
|4,380
|
|
|4,442
|
|
|4,380
|
|Deposit service charges
|
|
|113
|
|
|121
|
|
|
|125
|
|
|
|121
|
|
|103
|
|
|113
|
|
|103
|Other service fees
|
|
|46
|
|
|45
|
|
|
|47
|
|
|
|52
|
|
|67
|
|
|46
|
|
|67
|Mortgage Banking revenue, net
|
|
|1,142
|
|
|1,414
|
|
|
|2,285
|
|
|
|2,102
|
|
|1,336
|
|
|1,142
|
|
|1,336
|Other income
|
|
|97
|
|
|136
|
|
|
|206
|
|
|
|96
|
|
|117
|
|
|97
|
|
|117
|Net gains on sale of securities
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|
|
|0
|
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns)
|
|
|449
|
|
|192
|
|
|
|(12
|)
|
|
|417
|
|
|430
|
|
|449
|
|
|430
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|1,847
|
|
|1,908
|
|
|
|2,651
|
|
|
|2,788
|
|
|2,053
|
|
|1,847
|
|
|2,053
|
|Compensation and employee benefits
|
|
|3,705
|
|
|4,228
|
|
|
|4,426
|
|
|
|4,143
|
|
|3,624
|
|
|3,705
|
|
|3,624
|Equipment
|
|
|290
|
|
|305
|
|
|
|277
|
|
|
|293
|
|
|273
|
|
|290
|
|
|273
|Occupancy and premises
|
|
|390
|
|
|390
|
|
|
|377
|
|
|
|389
|
|
|435
|
|
|390
|
|
|435
|Data Processing
|
|
|140
|
|
|123
|
|
|
|185
|
|
|
|151
|
|
|154
|
|
|140
|
|
|154
|Federal deposit insurance
|
|
|87
|
|
|92
|
|
|
|105
|
|
|
|106
|
|
|106
|
|
|87
|
|
|106
|Professional services
|
|
|200
|
|
|156
|
|
|
|157
|
|
|
|213
|
|
|249
|
|
|200
|
|
|249
|Telephone and data communication
|
|
|81
|
|
|90
|
|
|
|92
|
|
|
|99
|
|
|109
|
|
|81
|
|
|109
|Insurance
|
|
|59
|
|
|60
|
|
|
|60
|
|
|
|56
|
|
|54
|
|
|59
|
|
|54
|Other expense
|
|
|449
|
|
|683
|
|
|
|541
|
|
|
|501
|
|
|477
|
|
|449
|
|
|477
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
|5,401
|
|
|6,127
|
|
|
|6,220
|
|
|
|5,951
|
|
|5,481
|
|
|5,401
|
|
|5,481
|Income (loss) from operations before income taxes
|
|
|888
|
|
|1,057
|
|
|
|908
|
|
|
|1,204
|
|
|952
|
|
|888
|
|
|952
|Income tax expense
|
|
|0
|
|
|(5
|)
|
|
|40
|
|
|
|15
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|
|888
|
|
|1,062
|
|
|
|868
|
|
|
|1,189
|
|
|952
|
|
|888
|
|
|952
|Preferred stock dividend
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|
|
|0
|
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|
|0
|
|Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders
|
|$
|888
|
|$
|1,062
|
|
|$
|868
|
|
|$
|1,189
|
|$
|952
|
|$
|888
|
|$
|952
|CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc.
|Summary of Preferred Stock Repurchase Program Scenario Analysis
|
|In a letter to shareholders dated April 3, 2017, we discussed a plan to be presented to shareholders at the 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 25, 2017, in Champaign, Illinois. The Company intends to create a non-mandatory preferred stock repurchase program if the common and preferred shareholders vote in favor of an amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation permitting individually negotiated repurchases of the preferred stock. The repurchase of preferred stock at a discount to par is accretive for the Company and its shareholders, and creates the opportunity for liquidity for preferred shareholders who choose for themselves to sell their stock at a mutually agreeable price. The analysis below demonstrates the accretion to book value of preferred stock repurchases under various discount scenarios.
|
|REPURCHASE SCENARIO AT 30% of Liquidation Preference
|End of Year
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Repurchase Price of Series A as % of Liquidation Preference
|
|30%
|30%
|30%
|30%
|
|
|
|Preferred Series A Outstanding, end of period
|55,624
|35,624
|25,624
|15,624
|0
|
|
|
|Cash Used for Repurchase
|
|$6,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$4,687,200
|no remaining Preferred Series A
|
|Total Shares of Series A Repurchased
|
|20,000.00
|10,000.00
|10,000.00
|15,624.00
|
|
|
|
|Tangible Book Value per Common Share, basic
|$1.03
|$1.83
|$2.40
|$2.97
|$3.71
|
|
|
|
|Book Value per Common Share, basic
|$0.53
|$1.49
|$2.15
|$2.79
|$3.67
|
|
|
|REPURCHASE SCENARIO AT 70% of Liquidation Preference
|End of Year
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Repurchase Price of Series A as % of Liquidation Preference
|
|70%
|70%
|70%
|70%
|70%
|70%
|70%
|Preferred Series A Outstanding, end of period
|55,624
|47,053
|42,767
|38,481
|34,195
|29,910
|25,624
|21,338
|Cash Used for Repurchase
|
|$6,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|
|Total Shares of Series A Repurchased
|
|8,571.43
|4,285.71
|4,285.71
|4,285.71
|4,285.71
|4,285.71
|4,285.71
|
|Tangible Book Value per Common Share, basic
|$1.03
|$1.30
|$1.60
|$1.90
|$2.20
|$2.53
|$2.86
|$3.18
|
|Book Value per Common Share, basic
|$0.53
|$0.86
|$1.21
|$1.53
|$1.87
|$2.23
|$2.60
|$2.96
|REPURCHASE SCENARIO AT 30%, 50% then 70% of Liquidation Preference
|End of Year
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Repurchase Price of Series A as % of Liquidation Preference
|
|30%
|50%
|70%
|70%
|70%
|70%
|70%
|Preferred Series A Outstanding, end of period
|55,624
|35,624
|29,624
|25,338
|21,053
|16,767
|12,481
|8,195
|Cash Used for Repurchase
|
|$6,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|
|Total Shares of Series A Repurchased
|
|20,000.00
|6,000.00
|4,285.71
|4,285.71
|4,285.71
|4,285.71
|4,285.71
|
|Tangible Book Value per Common Share, basic
|$1.03
|$1.83
|$2.21
|$2.51
|$2.82
|$3.15
|$3.47
|$3.80
|
|Book Value per Common Share, basic
|$0.53
|$1.49
|$1.93
|$2.25
|$2.60
|$2.96
|$3.32
|$3.68
|Assumptions
|1) Sufficient cash is available from earnings and liquidity to support the repurchase plan, and at the same time support a strong capital position at the subsidiary bank and the company on a consolidated basis.
|2) The amendments proposed in the 2017 Proxy Statement are approved by all necessary parties and any and all regulatory approvals are obtained to engage in the repurchase activity.
|3) Repurchased shares are cancelled and not retained as treasury stock.
|4) Common Stock Issued and Outstanding as reflected in the basic shares used to determine the book values per share reflect 0% forfeiture of Restricted Stock Awards.
|5) The Tangible Book Values and Book Values per share reflect both the accretive affects of the repurchase program and a baseline earnings forecast for purposes of demonstrating the potential outcomes.
|The scenarios are an expression of possible outcomes with willing parties, free to chose for themselves when and at what prices they are willing to sell their shares of preferred stock for cash. The scenarios do not fully reflect all possible outcomes or the potential upside to the Preferred Shareholders should they retain their holdings.