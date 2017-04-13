CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2017 First Quarter Results

WAUKESHA, WI--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company" or "CIBM") ( OTCQB : CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the "Bank"), today announces its results of operations and financial condition for the first quarter of 2017. Net income for the first quarter was $0.9 million or $0.05 per share basic. This compares to net income of $1.1 million or $0.06 per share basic for the fourth quarter of 2016 and net income of $1.0 million or $0.05 per share basic for the first quarter of 2016.

Select highlights for the quarter include:

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2017 is 0.56%, compared to 0.66% for the fourth quarter of 2016 and 0.66% for the first quarter of 2016. Both of the prior periods reported significant recovery of prior loan related losses whereas there was none in the current quarter.

Our book and tangible book value per share of common stock are reported at $0.60 and $1.08, respectively, compared to $0.41 and $0.90 from one year prior.

Net income for subsidiary CIBM Bank was $1.1 million, compared to net income of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 boosted by a large loan loss recovery and $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2016. Improvements are due to higher net interest income and gains on sale of SBA loans, as well as lower noninterest expense.

Net interest income of $4.7 million for the quarter is an increase of $0.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2016 and $0.3 million from the first quarter of 2016.

Non-interest income of $1.9 million for the quarter was on par with $1.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2016. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2016 was $2.1 million and included $0.4 million in net gains from sale of OREO assets net of other write-downs.

"CIB Marine's performance reflected continued gains consistent with our business plan. Our net interest income grew due to higher earning asset volumes and the new Fed rate hikes. Gains on sale of SBA loans of $0.4 million reported in net gains on sale of assets is an early sign of the kind of performance our new SBA Lending division is capable of providing. Retail banking generated more than $20 million gross in new deposits to assist funding prior asset growth and a reduction in our FHLB borrowings. At Avenue Mortgage, although off to a seasonally slower start, the month of March showed signs of strength as the home purchase markets started to heat up and our new and growing lending team in central Illinois is just getting started," said Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and CEO of CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc.

Mr. Chaffin added, "We are excited to introduce our Affordable Loan Program to assist low and moderate income households in our communities and the creation of a new Community Development Officer position. Early indicators are very positive and show what a positive force the company and its employees can have within the communities we live and work."

Mr. Chaffin then noted, "As referenced in our shareholder letter dated April 3, 2017, we have included with this release a summary analysis of the potential impact preferred stock repurchases under various discount scenarios would have on book value. More information and a proposal for common shareholders to vote on will be included in the Proxy Statement for the 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting."

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates 11 banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana and 4 separate mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

Notice that Preferred Dividend has not been declared: Pursuant to Sections 5.4(e)(v) and 5.5(e)(v) of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Company has not declared a dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock or its Series B Convertible Preferred Stock for the period ended March 31, 2017 and, accordingly, no dividend will be paid to preferred shareholders for such Dividend Period.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data

At or for the Quarters Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2017 2016 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data Interest and dividend income $ 5,562 $ 5,273 $ 5,286 $ 5,214 $ 5,176 $ 5,562 $ 5,176 Interest expense 892 793 740 729 735 892 735 Net interest income 4,670 4,480 4,546 4,485 4,441 4,670 4,441 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 228 (796 ) 69 118 61 228 61 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 4,442 5,276 4,477 4,367 4,380 4,442 4,380 Noninterest income (1) 1,847 1,908 2,651 2,788 2,053 1,847 2,053 Noninterest expense 5,401 6,127 6,220 5,951 5,481 5,401 5,481 Income (loss) before income taxes 888 1,057 908 1,204 952 888 952 Income tax expense 0 (5 ) 40 15 0 0 0 Net income (loss) $ 888 $ 1,062 $ 868 $ 1,189 $ 952 $ 888 $ 952 Common Share Data Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Diluted net income (loss) per share 0.02 0.03 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.03 Dividend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tangible book value per share (2) 1.08 1.01 1.04 0.99 0.90 1.08 0.90 Book value per share (2) 0.60 0.53 0.56 0.51 0.41 0.60 0.41 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 18,127,892 18,127,892 18,127,892 18,127,892 18,127,892 18,127,892 18,127,892 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 36,193,353 36,082,522 35,818,022 35,631,892 35,631,892 36,193,353 35,631,892 Financial Condition Data Total assets $ 631,160 $ 653,559 $ 632,628 $ 615,708 $ 597,089 $ 631,160 $ 597,089 Loans 483,501 483,518 466,057 461,859 470,424 483,501 470,424 Allowance for loan losses (7,567 ) (7,592 ) (8,549 ) (8,219 ) (8,235 ) (7,567 ) (8,235 ) Investment securities 111,745 112,072 103,853 103,542 97,474 111,745 97,474 Deposits 497,144 483,097 476,428 468,377 467,334 497,144 467,334 Borrowings 60,837 96,944 81,636 72,833 57,929 60,837 57,929 Stockholders' equity 70,819 69,523 70,094 69,266 67,475 70,819 67,475 Financial Ratios and Other Data Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (3) 3.02 % 2.84 % 2.95 % 3.11 % 3.15 % 3.02 % 3.15 % Net interest spread (4) 2.87 % 2.70 % 2.80 % 2.96 % 3.00 % 2.87 % 3.00 % Noninterest income to average assets (5) 1.16 % 1.18 % 1.68 % 1.88 % 1.42 % 1.16 % 1.42 % Noninterest expense to average assets 3.40 % 3.79 % 3.93 % 4.02 % 3.78 % 3.40 % 3.78 % Efficiency ratio (6) 82.88 % 95.91 % 86.42 % 81.82 % 84.40 % 82.88 % 84.40 % Earnings (loss) on average assets (7) 0.56 % 0.66 % 0.55 % 0.80 % 0.66 % 0.56 % 0.66 % Earnings (loss) on average equity (8) 5.10 % 5.93 % 4.89 % 6.98 % 5.75 % 5.10 % 5.75 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (9) 1.32 % 1.26 % 1.16 % 0.81 % 0.81 % 1.32 % 0.81 % Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans (9) 1.65 % 1.60 % 1.58 % 1.63 % 1.64 % 1.65 % 1.64 % Nonperforming assets, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets (9) 1.77 % 1.67 % 1.32 % 1.59 % 1.94 % 1.77 % 1.94 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.57 % 1.57 % 1.83 % 1.78 % 1.75 % 1.57 % 1.75 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (9) 94.67 % 97.99 % 116.08 % 109.14 % 106.74 % 94.67 % 106.74 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans 0.21 % 0.14 % -0.22 % 0.12 % -0.10 % 0.21 % -0.10 % Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 11.02 % 10.64 % 11.08 % 11.25 % 11.30 % 11.02 % 11.30 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.90 % 15.40 % 15.66 % 15.60 % 15.19 % 15.90 % 15.19 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.65 % 14.15 % 14.41 % 14.34 % 13.93 % 14.65 % 13.93 % Leverage capital ratio 11.21 % 11.14 % 11.20 % 11.69 % 11.72 % 11.21 % 11.72 % Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 181 171 169 167 180 181 180 Number of banking facilities 11 11 11 11 11 11 11

(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Tangible book value per share is the shareholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the shareholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. (3) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (4) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (6) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (7) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (8) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average common equity. (9) Excludes loans held for sale.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 12,773 $ 10,291 $ 11,427 $ 9,808 $ 9,136 Reverse repurchase agreements 11,019 24,275 27,560 20,313 - Securities available for sale 111,745 112,072 103,853 103,542 97,474 Loans held for sale 2,448 11,469 15,875 11,602 10,176 Loans 483,501 483,518 466,057 461,859 470,424 Allowance for loan losses (7,567 ) (7,592 ) (8,549 ) (8,219 ) (8,235 ) Net loans 475,934 475,926 457,508 453,640 462,189 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 2,070 3,803 3,803 2,170 2,170 Premises and equipment, net 4,369 4,427 4,256 4,358 4,716 Accrued interest receivable 1,377 1,382 1,289 1,290 1,468 Other real estate owned, net 3,153 3,159 982 2,283 3,859 Bank owned life insurance 4,414 4,389 4,363 4,336 4,310 Goodwill and other intangible assets 215 221 226 232 237 Other assets 1,643 2,145 1,486 2,134 1,354 Total Assets $ 631,160 $ 653,559 $ 632,628 $ 615,708 $ 597,089 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 76,088 $ 77,154 $ 87,216 $ 82,460 $ 74,564 Interest-bearing demand 33,027 33,832 29,821 31,508 32,096 Savings 192,175 176,435 169,390 175,955 175,576 Time 195,854 195,676 190,001 178,454 185,098 Total deposits 497,144 483,097 476,428 468,377 467,334 Short-term borrowings 60,837 96,944 81,636 72,833 57,929 Accrued interest payable 327 349 319 335 339 Other liabilities 2,033 3,646 4,151 4,897 4,012 Total liabilities 560,341 584,036 562,534 546,442 529,614 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued-55,624 shares of series A and 4,376 shares of series B; convertible; aggregate liquidation preference- $60,000 51,000 51,000 51,000 51,000 51,000 Common stock, $1 par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares; 18,346,391 issued shares; 18,135,344 outstanding shares 18,346 18,346 18,346 18,346 18,346 Capital surplus 158,602 158,552 158,510 158,493 158,493 Accumulated deficit (154,629 ) (155,517 ) (156,579 ) (157,446 ) (158,636 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (1,971 ) (2,329 ) (654 ) (598 ) (1,199 ) Treasury stock 218,499 shares at cost (529 ) (529 ) (529 ) (529 ) (529 ) Total stockholders' equity 70,819 69,523 70,094 69,266 67,475 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 631,160 $ 653,559 $ 632,628 $ 615,708 $ 597,089

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

At or for the Quarters Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2017 2016 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Loans $ 4,826 $ 4,493 $ 4,540 $ 4,635 $ 4,572 $ 4,826 $ 4,572 Loans held for sale 46 141 153 95 83 46 83 Securities 611 563 513 478 517 611 517 Other investments 79 76 80 6 4 79 4 Total interest income 5,562 5,273 5,286 5,214 5,176 5,562 5,176 Interest Expense Deposits 749 697 659 692 705 749 705 Short-term borrowings 143 96 81 37 30 143 30 Total interest expense 892 793 740 729 735 892 735 Net interest income 4,670 4,480 4,546 4,485 4,441 4,670 4,441 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 228 (796 ) 69 118 61 228 61 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 4,442 5,276 4,477 4,367 4,380 4,442 4,380 Noninterest Income Deposit service charges 113 121 125 121 103 113 103 Other service fees 46 45 47 52 67 46 67 Mortgage Banking revenue, net 1,142 1,414 2,285 2,102 1,336 1,142 1,336 Other income 97 136 206 96 117 97 117 Net gains on sale of securities 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns) 449 192 (12 ) 417 430 449 430 Total noninterest income 1,847 1,908 2,651 2,788 2,053 1,847 2,053 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 3,705 4,228 4,426 4,143 3,624 3,705 3,624 Equipment 290 305 277 293 273 290 273 Occupancy and premises 390 390 377 389 435 390 435 Data Processing 140 123 185 151 154 140 154 Federal deposit insurance 87 92 105 106 106 87 106 Professional services 200 156 157 213 249 200 249 Telephone and data communication 81 90 92 99 109 81 109 Insurance 59 60 60 56 54 59 54 Other expense 449 683 541 501 477 449 477 Total noninterest expense 5,401 6,127 6,220 5,951 5,481 5,401 5,481 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 888 1,057 908 1,204 952 888 952 Income tax expense 0 (5 ) 40 15 0 0 0 Net income (loss) 888 1,062 868 1,189 952 888 952 Preferred stock dividend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ 888 $ 1,062 $ 868 $ 1,189 $ 952 $ 888 $ 952

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Summary of Preferred Stock Repurchase Program Scenario Analysis In a letter to shareholders dated April 3, 2017, we discussed a plan to be presented to shareholders at the 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 25, 2017, in Champaign, Illinois. The Company intends to create a non-mandatory preferred stock repurchase program if the common and preferred shareholders vote in favor of an amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation permitting individually negotiated repurchases of the preferred stock. The repurchase of preferred stock at a discount to par is accretive for the Company and its shareholders, and creates the opportunity for liquidity for preferred shareholders who choose for themselves to sell their stock at a mutually agreeable price. The analysis below demonstrates the accretion to book value of preferred stock repurchases under various discount scenarios.

REPURCHASE SCENARIO AT 30% of Liquidation Preference End of Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Repurchase Price of Series A as % of Liquidation Preference 30% 30% 30% 30% Preferred Series A Outstanding, end of period 55,624 35,624 25,624 15,624 0 Cash Used for Repurchase $6,000,000 $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $4,687,200 no remaining Preferred Series A Total Shares of Series A Repurchased 20,000.00 10,000.00 10,000.00 15,624.00 Tangible Book Value per Common Share, basic $1.03 $1.83 $2.40 $2.97 $3.71 Book Value per Common Share, basic $0.53 $1.49 $2.15 $2.79 $3.67 REPURCHASE SCENARIO AT 70% of Liquidation Preference End of Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Repurchase Price of Series A as % of Liquidation Preference 70% 70% 70% 70% 70% 70% 70% Preferred Series A Outstanding, end of period 55,624 47,053 42,767 38,481 34,195 29,910 25,624 21,338 Cash Used for Repurchase $6,000,000 $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $3,000,000 Total Shares of Series A Repurchased 8,571.43 4,285.71 4,285.71 4,285.71 4,285.71 4,285.71 4,285.71 Tangible Book Value per Common Share, basic $1.03 $1.30 $1.60 $1.90 $2.20 $2.53 $2.86 $3.18 Book Value per Common Share, basic $0.53 $0.86 $1.21 $1.53 $1.87 $2.23 $2.60 $2.96 REPURCHASE SCENARIO AT 30%, 50% then 70% of Liquidation Preference End of Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Repurchase Price of Series A as % of Liquidation Preference 30% 50% 70% 70% 70% 70% 70% Preferred Series A Outstanding, end of period 55,624 35,624 29,624 25,338 21,053 16,767 12,481 8,195 Cash Used for Repurchase $6,000,000 $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $3,000,000 Total Shares of Series A Repurchased 20,000.00 6,000.00 4,285.71 4,285.71 4,285.71 4,285.71 4,285.71 Tangible Book Value per Common Share, basic $1.03 $1.83 $2.21 $2.51 $2.82 $3.15 $3.47 $3.80 Book Value per Common Share, basic $0.53 $1.49 $1.93 $2.25 $2.60 $2.96 $3.32 $3.68