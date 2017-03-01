CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Additions to Board of Directors

WAUKESHA, WI--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Bank holding company CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. ( OTCQB : CIBH) announced today that Messrs. Mark Henderson and Steve Palmitier have been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2017.

Mr. Palmitier is based in the Company's Chicagoland market and currently serves as President & COO at North American Company for Life and Health Insurance and Midland National Life Insurance Company. He will stand for election by shareholders at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders to be held on May 25, 2017, in Champaign, Illinois.

Mr. Henderson is based in the Company's Champaign, Illinois, market and currently serves as the Chief Information Officer at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"We are excited to welcome these two highly qualified directors to the CIB Marine Bancshares organization," said Mr. Mark Elste, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "As a community bank, it is critical to add talented directors who live and work in the communities we serve."

"Steve Palmitier has an extensive executive management background in the financial services industry and brings 37 years of experience in sales, marketing, operations and strategic planning, which will help the Company meet its growth and efficiency objectives," said Mr. Elste.

"One of our goals in expanding the Board was to seek a director with technology expertise to assist the Company in the critical and evolving fields of information technology and cyber-risks," said Mr. Elste. "We were fortunate to find someone as qualified as Mark Henderson to join our Board. He brings more than 30 years' experience in private and public sector technology, and leads one of the largest and most sophisticated information technology systems in the country."

With the addition of Messrs. Henderson and Palmitier, the Board of CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. has been expanded from eight directors to ten.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates 11 banking offices and 3 mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

