Cie Digital Labs CEO Anderee Berengian Earns Semifinalist Nomination for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 Greater Los Angeles Region Award

Tech entrepreneur and executive recognized for leading interactive firm and accelerating growth for clients

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Cie Digital Labs (CDL), a digital innovation studio for corporations and startups, today announced that CDL co-founder and CEO Anderee Berengian is a semifinalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Orange County Region Award.

At CDL, Berengian has built a world-class team to help the firm deliver tech innovation to clients in various industries such as retail, consumer products, automotive, and transportation. Over the past year, CDL has grown by more than 30% in revenue and over 20% in staff.

CDL helps business solve a diverse range of operational and revenue-driven problems with technology solutions, oftentimes uncovering new business opportunities and ventures for clients. Native advertising platform Nativo (which has grown to more than 150 employees in 3 years) and Cie Games (acquired by Glu Mobile for $100 million) are only two examples of CDL's successes. Berengian is also Managing Partner at RezVen Partners (RVP), an Irvine-based venture capital firm.

"I'm honored to be recognized for this nomination from EY as a testament to the incredible value we bring to clients," said Berengian. "CDL continues to excel because we first focus on helping customers transform legacy perspectives and open their minds to new ways of doing business and acquiring and engaging customers. I find it extremely gratifying to guide companies to triumph over seemingly insurmountable challenges."

Now celebrating its 31st year, the awards program recognizes entrepreneurs in over 145 cities and 60 countries who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Berengian was selected as a semifinalist by a panel of independent judges.

Finalists will be announced the week of May 22, and winners will be announced at an Awards Gala on Friday, June 16, with more than 500 Founders, CEOs and other business leaders in attendance, at the Monarch Beach Resort, California.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the overall national award winner, will be announced at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards gala is the culminating event of the EY Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Cie Digital Labs

Cie Digital Labs (CDL) is a digital innovation studio for corporations and startups. Founded in 1998, CDL creates leading-edge digital solutions for a variety of prominent global brands, serving as a platform to develop ideas into apps and apps into new business opportunities.

Cie Digital Labs blends Silicon Valley know-how, startup dynamism and speed with the business maturity of serial entrepreneurs, seasoned venture capitalists, and Fortune 500 executives. This combination gives CDL a deep understanding of how to apply the latest technology to solve strategic and operational business challenges. CDL's unique hybrid model also enables the company to identify new opportunities that CDL's startup studio incubates, develops, and accelerates into new products and companies. The leadership team at CDL collectively has played key leadership roles at a multitude of successful startups, including Overture (acquired by Yahoo!), Nativo, StyleHaul (acquired by RTL Group), and Cie Games (acquired by Glu Mobile).

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.