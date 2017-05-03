Cielo Mar Topography Reveals Beneficial Features, Master Plan Underway, First Lot Reservations

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - ProGreen US, Inc. (ProGreen), ( OTCQB : PGUS), www.ProGreenUS.com, @ProGreenUS, is a US company engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) and through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon), www.CieloMarBaja.com.

Procon is the developer of Cielo Mar, a 5,000 acre oceanfront residential/resort project in Baja California.

With architects now actively working on the Cielo Mar master plan, Procon is pleased to communicate that the first offer for reservations of residential lots (total 30) -- opened on April 11 -- has achieved stronger than expected results at this early stage. As of today, the company has executed reservations agreements for 16 lots, representing a gross sales value of $1,180,000. Five oceanfront lot reservations also include commitments for early building, representing an additional value of $1,500,000 (assuming 3,000 sq.ft. homes). With over half of the 30 lots now reserved, this first offer may already be closed within the month of May.

The topographical plans of the Cielo Mar site have been completed and are now posted on the development's website. These maps illustrate a terrain gradually ascending to an elevation of 250 ft within a mile of the shoreline, continuing to a high point of 900 ft. This provides for spectacular ocean views from a large portion of the development. In addition, the topography revealed a natural land cutout that could be suitable for building a more natural, inland marina.

Preliminary plans for the first execution phase include the marina, one of three planned golf courses, upwards of 1,500 single family home sites, as well as hotels, condominiums, sports facilities, bars, restaurants, shops and other amenities.

Further details regarding the Cielo Mar development can be found at www.CieloMarBaja.com.

