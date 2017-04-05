CIFI achieved substantial contracted sales YoY growth of 110% in 1Q 2017

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. ("CIFI", or the "Group") ( HKSE : 884), one of the "Top 20 Real Estate Developers in China" is pleased to announce that contracted sales for March 2017 increased approximately 50% year-on-year to RMB9.10 billion. The first three months achieved year-on-year growth of 110% to RMB23.26 billion.

In March 2017, the Group's contracted ASP was RMB 20,200 per sq.m., up approximately 15% year-on-year, with the contracted GFA was approximately 451,000 sq.m.

From January to March 2017, contracted sales of the Group increased approximately 110% year-on-year to RMB23.26 billion with a contracted GFA of approximately 1,206,000 sq.m., while contracted ASP from January to March 2017 was approximately RMB19,300 per sq.m., up approximately 8% year-on-year. During the first three months of 2017, contracted sales completed by the Group represented 35.8% of its full year target of RMB65.0 billion.

Land Acquisition

In March 2017, the Group has successfully conducted the following acquisitions:

City Project Group's Current Equity Interest Intended Primary

Use Site Area

(sq.m.) Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark (sq.m.) Group's Attributable Consideration (RMB) Average

Land Cost (RMB/

sq.m.) Shanghai Changning District, Huashanliyuan Project 100% Residential N/A 10,537 788,240,000 N/A Sanya Xin'aoliyang Project 51% Residential 200,000 50,000 504,900,000 19,800

About CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

CIFI is headquartered in Shanghai and is amongst China's Top 20 Real Estate Developers. CIFI principally focus on developing high quality and end-users driven properties in first- and second-tier cities in China. CIFI's development projects cover various properties types including residential, office and commercial complexes. To learn more about the Company, please visit CIFI's website at: http://www.cifi.com.cn