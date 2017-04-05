CIFI achieved substantial contracted sales YoY growth of 110% in 1Q 2017

SOURCE: CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.
April 05, 2017 23:31 ET
HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. ("CIFI", or the "Group") (HKSE: 884), one of the "Top 20 Real Estate Developers in China" is pleased to announce that contracted sales for March 2017 increased approximately 50% year-on-year to RMB9.10 billion. The first three months achieved year-on-year growth of 110% to RMB23.26 billion.
In March 2017, the Group's contracted ASP was RMB 20,200 per sq.m., up approximately 15% year-on-year, with the contracted GFA was approximately 451,000 sq.m.
From January to March 2017, contracted sales of the Group increased approximately 110% year-on-year to RMB23.26 billion with a contracted GFA of approximately 1,206,000 sq.m., while contracted ASP from January to March 2017 was approximately RMB19,300 per sq.m., up approximately 8% year-on-year. During the first three months of 2017, contracted sales completed by the Group represented 35.8% of its full year target of RMB65.0 billion.
Land Acquisition
In March 2017, the Group has successfully conducted the following acquisitions:
About CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.
CIFI is headquartered in Shanghai and is amongst China's Top 20 Real Estate Developers. CIFI principally focus on developing high quality and end-users driven properties in first- and second-tier cities in China. CIFI's development projects cover various properties types including residential, office and commercial complexes. To learn more about the Company, please visit CIFI's website at: http://www.cifi.com.cn
Investor Relations Contacts:
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.Albert Yau / Lawrence Leung / Steven Peng
Tel: +852 2156 1316
Email: Email Contact
