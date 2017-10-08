CIFI Achieved the Contracted Sales of RMB 8.01B in September

First 9M of RMB 68.92B, up 67% YoY; During First 9M, 6 New Cities Contributed Contracted Sales of RMB 5.05B

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Oct 8, 2017) - CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. ("CIFI", or the "Group") ( HKSE : 884), one of the "Top 20 Real Estate Developers in China" is pleased to announce that contracted sales for September 2017 increased approximately 60% year-on-year to RMB8.01 billion. The first nine months achieved year-on-year growth of 67% to RMB68.92 billion.

In September 2017, the Group's contracted ASP was RMB 16,400 per sq.m., with the contracted GFA was approximately 489,000 sq.m.

From January to September 2017, contracted sales of the Group increased approximately 67% year-on-year to RMB68.92 billion with a contracted GFA of approximately 3,893,400 sq.m., while contracted ASP from January to September 2017 was approximately RMB17,700 per sq.m. During the first nine months of 2017, contracted sales completed by the Group represented 86% of its revised full year target of RMB80.0 billion.

About CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.

CIFI is headquartered in Shanghai and is amongst China's Top 20 Real Estate Developers. CIFI principally focus on developing high quality and end-users driven properties in first- and second-tier cities in China. CIFI's development projects cover various properties types including residential, office and commercial complexes. To learn more about the Company, please visit CIFI's website at: http://www.cifi.com.cn