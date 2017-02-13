Cigar Lovers Polled: "Top Cigar Cutters"

Advisor reports 2017 rankings for best cigar cutters.

EASTON, PA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Cigar Advisor, the nation's premiere online cigar magazine, proudly serves cigar enthusiasts with a uniquely down-to-earth perspective on the enjoyment of premium cigars. The magazine has released its first new report of February 2017, recapping the cigar cutters most favored by readers in a snap poll. Titled "Best Cigar Cutters - Readers' Choice" and written by Cigar Advisor Managing Editor John Pullo, this new report details the pros and cons of over a dozen cigar cutters mentioned and recommended by cigar enthusiasts.

"Do your job." That's the key thing cigar smokers demand from their equipment, says Cigar Advisor Managing Editor John Pullo. He's just published a new 2017 CA Report on the "Best Cigar Cutters," as chosen by a select group of Cigar Advisor readers. "Price is king," says John, "but the majority of cigar lovers I talked to, they want a cigar cutter that stays sharp, and is built to last. You'll find that some of the best cutters - like the models available from Xikar - even come backed with a lifetime warranty." His list includes reader picks for the best double guillotines, "the most popular choice," says John - as well as readers' selections for v-cutters, cigar scissors and punches. "I was really surprised how many people really like using a bullet punch cutter - not only are they very effective, they're incredibly inexpensive," says John. "Punches are great on robusto and toro-sized cigars - I think it makes them very flavorful."

Because larger cigars have grown in popularity over the past few years, the companies designing and making cigar cutters have had to keep up with products that can meet the needs of enthusiasts who enjoy these oversized smokes. "Certain situations dictate certain gear. A regular cutter just doesn't work on these large vitolas," says John. "It's why companies like Xikar and Vertigo have made these tools with such giant blades. They're filling a need." Pullo is referring to the Xikar X8 and the Vertigo Big Daddy cutters, which are designed to cut the cap of 70 and 80 ring gauge cigars, respectively. "To smoke cigars that large, the situation almost demands you have specialized equipment, like these cutters" says John.

To see John's notes, as well as the reader commentary on the cigar cutters selected for the 2017 CA Report, go to cigaradvisor.com.

