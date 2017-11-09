The CIIT Center Managed By Patient Access Solutions, Inc. Announces Hiring of Dr. Robert Goldman, Psy.D., J.D.

COMMACK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Patient Access Solutions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : PASO), a provider of healthcare/financial processing and management solutions for the healthcare and dental industries, proudly announces that Dr. Robert Goldman has joined The CIIT Center as Supervising Psychologist.

Dr. Goldman is a licensed psychologist who has been specializing in the practice for over 13 years. Throughout his years of experience, he has learned how toxic stress, including anxiety and depression, can harm the body and focuses on ways to combat its effects. Dr. Goldman gears his treatment on mindfulness, cognitive behavioral therapy, and forgiveness. He is intricately involved with families and children with special needs as well as at risk youth. Dr. Goldman developed the TASTE program, which stands for Thinking Errors, Anger Management, Social Skills, and Talking Empathy. The program has been used as a building block for future evidence-based interventions. Dr. Goldman has presented to the Suffolk County Legislature about restorative justice interventions in Suffolk County, New York.

"Dr. Robert Goldman brings a strong background to our Center from his vast experience in Psychology and Legal expertise. He will provide specific strategy and leadership to help our Center grow to the next level. We are excited to have him on our team," said Bruce Weitzberg, President and CEO, Patient Access Solutions, Inc.

Prior to joining the center, Dr. Goldman was Supervising Psychologist of the Suffolk County Riverhead Jail and is co-author of the book "No Room for Vengeance in Justice and Healing." In addition to his degree in psychology, he is also an attorney at law. He is proud of his work developing programs that combine his experience as an attorney and psychologist with a goal aimed at reducing the rate of recidivism and placement of at risk youth.

About Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, and management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

About the CIIT Center (www.theciitcenter.com)

The CIIT Center, specializing in the treatment of children with autism spectrum disorder, as well as adults with traumatic brain injury such as a concussion, and chronic conditions like migraine, post-traumatic stress disorder, autoimmune diseases and so much more. The Center occupies 12,500-square feet, in a street level office building located right off two major highways in Plainview, NY. The progressive center provides great efficiency and convenience in how we serve our patients. The goal is to create integrated, personalized treatment programs where the patient and staff work in unison to identify the underlying health conditions causing the issues, as opposed to just treating the symptoms.

