CineBistro At CityPlace Doral to Raise its Curtain on March 17th

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 10, 2017) - Movie-lovers rejoice! CinéBistro, the leading "dinner-and-a-movie" experience developed by Cobb Theatres, is set to premiere its newest state-of-the-art theatre on Friday, March 17 at CityPlace Doral. The seven-screen, 550-seat venue leaves a lasting impression with the most luxurious leather reclining loveseats-for-two and a delicious meal from the Chef-driven American bistro menu. Massive wall-to-wall screens across seven auditoriums are brought to life through crystal clear 4K digital projectors and 7.1 surround sound. The luxury doesn't stop there; the venue also features an illuminated center bar featuring handcrafted specialty cocktails and an extensive wine list. CinéBistro is situated on the second floor of the live-work-play CityPlace Doral development that is highly focused on vibrant cuisine and entertainment with a collection of over 30 plus dining and entertainment destinations.

"CinéBistro opened its flagship Miami location at Dolphin Mall, and in just a few short years, CinéBistro has expanded into seven states, with more than 11 theatres, including five in Florida," said Fred Meyers, Vice President of CinéBistro. "Our CinéBistro CityPlace Doral theatre is a truly upscale establishment and represents the latest evolution of our world-class CinéBistro brand."

CinéBistro At CityPlace Doral's grand opening weekend will coincide with the premiere of the highly-anticipated Beauty and the Beast, and will be showing top recent releases, Kong: Skull Island and Logan. A limited-time CinéBistro Family Series will allow guests under 21 accompanied by a parent/guardian to watch appropriately rated films for shows starting at 6p.m. or earlier. Tickets are available online now at http://www.fandango.com/cinebistrodoral7_aayax/theaterpage.

CinéBistro At CityPlace Doral is located at 3450 NW 83rd Ave., #212, Doral, FL 33122. For more information, visit http://cinebistro.com/doral/ or call 786.762.4798.