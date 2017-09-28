Cinemark Adds Even More Immersion to its XD Premium Large Format Auditoriums

Luxury Recliners in Four New XD's will be "powered by ButtKicker"

WESTERVILLE, OH--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Cinemark Holdings, Inc., a leading U.S. and international motion picture exhibitor ("Cinemark") ( NYSE : CNK), and The Guitammer Company ( OTCQB : GTMM), the creator of the award-winning ButtKicker®-brand low frequency audio transducers, announced a unique 2 theatre partnership today. The Luxury Lounger recliners in four new Cinemark "XD" premium large format auditoriums, (two in Webster, TX and two in Davie, FL), will be installed with Guitammer's "ButtKicker" transducers giving the movie-goers an even more immersive and exciting experience.

"The addition of the ButtKicker product in our already outstanding XD auditoriums provides even more reasons for movie goers to experience the thrill and excitement of the movies at Cinemark," stated James Meredith, Cinemark's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "Additionally, adding this effect to our seats cements our leadership in adding new and exciting technology for our patrons' enjoyment."

All told, more than 750 seats will be outfitted with Guitammer's product in the four auditoriums. Each location will have an interactive lobby display so all patrons can experience the effect beforehand. Both Webster, TX "XD" auditoriums are now operational and the Davie, FL auditoriums are slated to open at a later time.

ABOUT CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.

Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture exhibitor, operating 507 theatres with 5,746 screens in 41 U.S. states, Brazil, Argentina and 12 other Latin American countries as of September 30, 2015.

About The Guitammer Company

The Guitammer Company, based in Westerville, Ohio, is a leader in low frequency audio products and broadcast technology. The Guitammer Company's patented and patent pending broadcast technologies, "4D Sports powered by ButtKicker", enables the excitement, impact and feeling of live sporting events to be broadcast along with the sound and video, and puts the viewer into the action, whether at home or at the event. The technology is available for cable, satellite, fiber optic, IPTV and over-the-air broadcasts. For more information see http://guitammer.com/broadcast-technology.

The Company's innovative and award-winning line of patented ButtKicker-brand low frequency audio transducers let users feel low-frequency sound (bass) and are musically accurate, powerful and virtually indestructible. They are used around the world by leading entertainment and theater companies such as: AMC Theatres, Regal Entertainment, Cinemark, IMAX, Disney and Lumiere Pavilions in movie theaters and attractions; by world-famous musicians; and in home theaters, by consumers for video games, simulators and car audio and are distributed by Pearl Drums for musicians under the trade name, "Pearl's Throne Thumper by ButtKicker". For additional information on The Guitammer Company and detailed product information, visit www.guitammer.com and www.shakemycouch.com . To like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter for company updates, visit www.facebook.com/TheButtKicker and www.twitter.com/TheButtKicker.

