Cinemark announce plans to install their first new D-BOX motion recliner seats

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) ("D-BOX") a world leader in entertainment immersive motion technology and Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) ("Cinemark") a leading U.S. and international motion picture exhibitor are pleased to announce plans today to install the first D-BOX motion recliner seats in the US. The initial installation is slated for an auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and will be followed by more in the near future.

Riding the wave of a powerful new trend in the United States, D-BOX's luxurious single motion recliners are equipped with extendable foot rests and patented individual motion controls to create a highly personalized, totally comfortable and immersive experience.

"This announcement comes at an opportune time in the market as the trend towards luxury recliners kicks into overdrive," declares Claude Mc Master, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX. "Our innovative motion technology, turnkey installation and individual motion controls are a great fit for exhibitors who want to capitalize on the high consumer interest in a unique premium luxury experience."

"We've had great success with D-BOX to-date and are pleased to expand our partnership further with the installation of the first recliner motion seat, stated Mark Zoradi, Cinemark's Chief Executive Officer. "With our continued focus on enhancing the guest experience, we are thrilled to offer our loyal guests in Albuquerque the opportunity to be among the first to experience the motion technology in a recliner format."

About D-BOX

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) designs, manufactures and commercialize cutting-edge motion systems intended for the entertainment and industrial markets. This unique and patented technology uses motion effects specifically programmed for each visual content which are sent to a motion system integrated into either a platform, a seat or any other product. The resulting motion is perfectly synchronized with the on-screen action, thus creating an unparalleled realistic immersive experience.

About Cinemark Holdings Inc.

Cinemark is a leading domestic and international motion picture exhibitor, operating 526 theatres with 5,903 screens in 41 U.S. states, Brazil, Argentina and 13 other Latin American countries as of December 31, 2016. For more information go to investors.cinemark.com.