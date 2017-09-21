CIO Applications Names TrackX as Top 25 IoT Solution Provider

DENVER, COLORADO--(Marketwired - Sept. 21, 2017) - TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE:TKX) ("TrackX" or the "Company"), an enterprise IIoT software platform provider for the management of physical assets, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the "Top 25 IoT Solutions Providers 2017" by CIO Applications. The award is based on the evaluation of TrackX's Global Asset Management for Enterprises (GAME) Platform. The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of CIO Applications' editorial board to recognize and promote technology entrepreneurship.

"We are privileged to be a part of such an esteemed list," said Tim Harvie, CEO of TrackX. "With the ever-evolving world of the Internet of Things and the increasing need for asset visibility, management, and optimization, enterprises continue to seek the expertise of TrackX to solve complex business issues internally and throughout the supply chain."

TrackX's GAME platform is hardware agnostic, enterprise scalable, and is easily integrated into existing business systems making it the ideal tool to manage a company's entire inventory of physical assets. GAME enables the IIoT by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerts and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across multiple industries. The platform creates unprecedented visibility and intelligence to optimize business processes and asset utilization through the supply chain.

"We are glad to announce TrackX as one among the Top 25 IoT Solution Providers," said Joe Phillip, Managing Editor of CIO Applications. "TrackX is one of the leading providers of global connectivity services in the IoT landscape, and their progress and advancement in the solutions space is impressive. We are pleased to recognize TrackX for its exemplary products and services in the IoT ecosystem."

To read the full article, click here: https://www.cioapplications.com/vendor/trackx-iiot-and-autoid-enabled-asset-management-solutions-cid-651-mid-44.html

About CIO Applications

CIO Applications is a technology print magazine, published from Fremont, CA that is a prime platform for CIOs to discuss and ponder about innovative enterprise solutions. While analyzing the U.S. media landscape, it is a comprehensive tool that helps the upcoming enterprise IT vendors to engage and showcase the solutions for the enterprises. It helps technology leaders with the analysis on new technologies and gives a better understanding of the role that enterprise solutions play in achieving the business goals. For more info: cioapplications.com

About TrackX

TrackX, based in Denver, Colorado, is an enterprise Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software platform provider leveraging multiple auto-ID technologies for the comprehensive management of physical assets. TrackX's Global Asset Management for Enterprises (GAME) platform enables the IIoT by providing unique item level tracking, workflow processing, event management, alerts and powerful analytics to deliver solutions across a growing number of industries. This platform creates unprecedented visibility and business intelligence of man-to-machine and machine-to-machine interaction. TrackX delivers significant value to a growing list of Fortune 500 companies and for customers in industries such as transportation, beverage, brewery, healthcare, hi-tech, hospitality, mining, agriculture, horticulture, manufacturing and government.

