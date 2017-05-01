CIO Celebrates Technology Innovation with 2017 CIO 100 & CIO Hall of Fame Award Winners

300+ CIOs and Senior IT executives to gather at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony Aug. 14-16th to share strategies and expertise on growing the digital business

FRAMINGHAM, MA--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - CIO -the executive-level tech media brand providing insight into business technology leadership-is delighted to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its CIO 100 awards by recognizing 100 organizations for their innovative use of technology to drive business value (click to tweet). Additionally, CIO is proud to induct 20 senior technology leaders into the CIO Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is a special career recognition bestowed upon outstanding CIOs whose work has shown both creative vision and practical leadership in information technology.

All winners will be celebrated during a gala awards dinner and ceremony at the CIO 100 Symposium, being held August 14-16 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, CO. This year's conference theme is "Delivering on Digital: The Innovation Opportunity."

"Innovation and business value are at the core of our CIO 100 awards, and today's IT organizations are delivering an astonishing array of digital capabilities to their companies and customers," said Maryfran Johnson, editor in chief, CIO events. "This year's winners are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business collaboration and customer focus are shaping the future."

The Digital Enterprise Journey: Real-World Examples of Technology Innovation

At the CIO 100 Symposium, more than 300 CIOs and senior IT executives will talk about how they are engaging with customers and growing the digital business success of their organizations. Woven into sessions throughout the three-day symposium will be presentations, executive workshops and panel discussions on the latest technologies in mobile, cloud, big data analytics, enterprise applications, cybersecurity and more.

In addition to sessions showcasing CIO 100 and Hall of Fame award winners, the conference will feature keynotes from Futurist and Innovation Expert Daniel Burrus, CEO of Burrus Research; Mark Zachary Taylor, author of "The Politics of Innovation"; CIO Ed McLaughlin of MasterCard, and many others.

The symposium concludes with an awards ceremony recognizing the 2017 CIO Hall of Fame inductees and 2017 CIO 100 winners. The full 2017 CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony agenda can be viewed here.

"While technology can be a uniting force, it also plays a key role in differentiating processes, customer experience, and employee productivity. The openness and best practice sharing that takes place at the CIO 100 is unparalleled," said Adam Dennison, SVP / general manager, IDG Events, and publisher, CIO. "I look forward to this event each year, participating in conversations with innovative technology leaders and cutting edge vendors, and anticipate the advancements that we will see in the year ahead."

2017 CIO Hall of Fame Inductees:

Phil Bertolini, CIO and Deputy County Executive, Oakland County, Michigan

Suja Chandrasekaran, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Kimberly-Clark

Phil Fasano, EVP and CIO (former), AIG

Tracy Futhey, CIO and VP of IT, Duke University

Clark Golestani, President, Emerging Business and Global CIO, Merck

Rick Hopfer, CIO, Molina Healthcare

Bask Iyer, EVP and CIO, Dell and VMware

Justin Kershaw, Corporate VP and CIO, Cargill

Catherine Kozik, SVP and CIO, PSAV

Anne Margulies, CIO, Harvard University

Paul Martin, Corporate VP and CIO, Baxter International

Harry Moseley, Managing Director and CIO, KPMG

Dan Olley, EVP Product Development and CTO, Elsevier

James Rinaldi, CIO, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Randal Robison, SVP and CIO, Georgia Pacific (retired)

Bill Schlough, SVP and CIO, San Francisco Giants

Wayne Shurts, EVP and CTO, Sysco

Frank Sirianni, VP and CIO, Fordham University

Mike Skinner, CIO and Member, Board of Directors, Eurpac Service

Gordon Wishon, CIO, Arizona State University

2017 CIO 100 Honorees:

Accenture

Aditya Birla Financial Services Ltd.

Adobe

American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

Air Black Box Company Ltd

Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd.

Alliance Data Card Services

Allrecipes.com

Arizona State University

Arlington Public Schools

Autodesk, Inc.

Avanade

Bechtel

BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina

Bowdoin College

C&J Energy Services

Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Cargo Chief

CarMax

Celgene Corp.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

City of Boston

Dalian Wanda Group

Darden Restaurants

Direktorat Jenderal Pajak Republik Indonesia

Discover Financial Services

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dubai Police

Eczacıbaşı Consumer Products Group

Eli Lilly and Company

Enercare

Equifax

Eurpac Service, Inc.

Fabrinet Co., Ltd.

Federal Communications Commission

FedEx Corporation

Goldcorp Inc.

GSK - US Pharma IT

GulfMark Offshore

Herc Rentals Inc.

Holyoke Medical Center

Humana Inc.

IBM Research

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Jet Propulsion Laboratory

JLL

John Muir Health

Johns Hopkins Medicine International

Kaiser Permanente

Key Bank

Korea Electric Power Corp.

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Lannett Company, Inc.

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

Maven

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Merck Manufacturing IT

Micron Technology

Ministry of Labour of Brazil

Monsanto

MRE Consulting, Ltd

NewYork-Presbyterian

NorthShore University HealthSystem

Owens Corning

Parsons Corp.

PITT OHIO

Plante Moran

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

RRD

Samsung Electronics DS Division

Samsung Life Insurance - Customer Product Channel

San Francisco International Airport

SATS Limited

Sedgwick

Service Benefit Plan Administrative Service Corp.

Seven Lakes Technologies

Siemens AG

SimpleTire

Sprint

StubHub

Sunmark Federal Credit Union

Synchrony Financial

TGI FRIDAYS

The Clorox Company

The County of Los Angeles

Town of South Windsor, CT

Toyota Motor North America

Tractor Supply Company

TransUnion

Turner

United Airlines

University of Oklahoma

Vail Resorts, Inc.

Verizon

VMware

Wheels, Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

World Bank Group

Xylem, Inc.

Registration Information

To learn more about the symposium or to register to attend visit www.CIO100.com, call 800.366.0246 or email: executiveprograms@cxo.com.

Sponsorship Information

The 2017 CIO 100 Symposium is proud to have Deloitte and Delphix as underwriting partners. Additional CIO 100 corporate partners include Informatica, OutSystems and Unisys. Our emerging partner is Viptela. For more information on becoming a corporate sponsor or an emerging tech sponsor at the CIO 100, please visit http://www.cio100.com/sponsor-info/sponsorship/ or contact Adam Dennison, SVP / general manager, IDG Events and publisher, CIO at adennison@cio.com.

About the CIO 100

Recipients of this year's CIO 100 Award were selected through a three-step process. First, companies filled out an online application form detailing their innovative IT and business initiatives. Next, a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) reviewed the applications in depth, looking for leading-edge IT practices and measurable results. Finally, CIO editors reviewed the judges' recommendations and selected the final 100.

Coverage of the 2017 CIO 100 Awards will be available online in the July/August 2017 digital issue of CIO. Additionally, CIO.com will feature a sortable database of all 100 winners along with descriptions of their projects.

About the CIO Hall of Fame

The CIO Hall of Fame was first created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine's 20th anniversary celebration. CIO continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs - now numbering 105 - during the CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

