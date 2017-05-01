CIO Celebrates Technology Innovation with 2017 CIO 100 & CIO Hall of Fame Award Winners

FRAMINGHAM, MA--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - CIO -the executive-level tech media brand providing insight into business technology leadership-is delighted to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its CIO 100 awards by recognizing 100 organizations for their innovative use of technology to drive business value (click to tweet). Additionally, CIO is proud to induct 20 senior technology leaders into the CIO Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is a special career recognition bestowed upon outstanding CIOs whose work has shown both creative vision and practical leadership in information technology.
All winners will be celebrated during a gala awards dinner and ceremony at the CIO 100 Symposium, being held August 14-16 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, CO. This year's conference theme is "Delivering on Digital: The Innovation Opportunity."
"Innovation and business value are at the core of our CIO 100 awards, and today's IT organizations are delivering an astonishing array of digital capabilities to their companies and customers," said Maryfran Johnson, editor in chief, CIO events. "This year's winners are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business collaboration and customer focus are shaping the future."
The Digital Enterprise Journey: Real-World Examples of Technology Innovation
At the CIO 100 Symposium, more than 300 CIOs and senior IT executives will talk about how they are engaging with customers and growing the digital business success of their organizations. Woven into sessions throughout the three-day symposium will be presentations, executive workshops and panel discussions on the latest technologies in mobile, cloud, big data analytics, enterprise applications, cybersecurity and more.
In addition to sessions showcasing CIO 100 and Hall of Fame award winners, the conference will feature keynotes from Futurist and Innovation Expert Daniel Burrus, CEO of Burrus Research; Mark Zachary Taylor, author of "The Politics of Innovation"; CIO Ed McLaughlin of MasterCard, and many others.
The symposium concludes with an awards ceremony recognizing the 2017 CIO Hall of Fame inductees and 2017 CIO 100 winners. The full 2017 CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony agenda can be viewed here.
"While technology can be a uniting force, it also plays a key role in differentiating processes, customer experience, and employee productivity. The openness and best practice sharing that takes place at the CIO 100 is unparalleled," said Adam Dennison, SVP / general manager, IDG Events, and publisher, CIO. "I look forward to this event each year, participating in conversations with innovative technology leaders and cutting edge vendors, and anticipate the advancements that we will see in the year ahead."
2017 CIO Hall of Fame Inductees:
- Phil Bertolini, CIO and Deputy County Executive, Oakland County, Michigan
- Suja Chandrasekaran, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Kimberly-Clark
- Phil Fasano, EVP and CIO (former), AIG
- Tracy Futhey, CIO and VP of IT, Duke University
- Clark Golestani, President, Emerging Business and Global CIO, Merck
- Rick Hopfer, CIO, Molina Healthcare
- Bask Iyer, EVP and CIO, Dell and VMware
- Justin Kershaw, Corporate VP and CIO, Cargill
- Catherine Kozik, SVP and CIO, PSAV
- Anne Margulies, CIO, Harvard University
- Paul Martin, Corporate VP and CIO, Baxter International
- Harry Moseley, Managing Director and CIO, KPMG
- Dan Olley, EVP Product Development and CTO, Elsevier
- James Rinaldi, CIO, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Randal Robison, SVP and CIO, Georgia Pacific (retired)
- Bill Schlough, SVP and CIO, San Francisco Giants
- Wayne Shurts, EVP and CTO, Sysco
- Frank Sirianni, VP and CIO, Fordham University
- Mike Skinner, CIO and Member, Board of Directors, Eurpac Service
- Gordon Wishon, CIO, Arizona State University
2017 CIO 100 Honorees:
- Accenture
- Aditya Birla Financial Services Ltd.
- Adobe
- American International Group, Inc. (AIG)
- Air Black Box Company Ltd
- Al Meezan Investment Management Ltd.
- Alliance Data Card Services
- Allrecipes.com
- Arizona State University
- Arlington Public Schools
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Avanade
- Bechtel
- BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina
- Bowdoin College
- C&J Energy Services
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America
- Cargo Chief
- CarMax
- Celgene Corp.
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- City of Boston
- Dalian Wanda Group
- Darden Restaurants
- Direktorat Jenderal Pajak Republik Indonesia
- Discover Financial Services
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group
- Dubai Police
- Eczacıbaşı Consumer Products Group
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Enercare
- Equifax
- Eurpac Service, Inc.
- Fabrinet Co., Ltd.
- Federal Communications Commission
- FedEx Corporation
- Goldcorp Inc.
- GSK - US Pharma IT
- GulfMark Offshore
- Herc Rentals Inc.
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Humana Inc.
- IBM Research
- Infosys Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- JLL
- John Muir Health
- Johns Hopkins Medicine International
- Kaiser Permanente
- Key Bank
- Korea Electric Power Corp.
- Land O'Lakes, Inc.
- Lannett Company, Inc.
- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
- Maven
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Merck Manufacturing IT
- Micron Technology
- Ministry of Labour of Brazil
- Monsanto
- MRE Consulting, Ltd
- NewYork-Presbyterian
- NorthShore University HealthSystem
- Owens Corning
- Parsons Corp.
- PITT OHIO
- Plante Moran
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- RRD
- Samsung Electronics DS Division
- Samsung Life Insurance - Customer Product Channel
- San Francisco International Airport
- SATS Limited
- Sedgwick
- Service Benefit Plan Administrative Service Corp.
- Seven Lakes Technologies
- Siemens AG
- SimpleTire
- Sprint
- StubHub
- Sunmark Federal Credit Union
- Synchrony Financial
- TGI FRIDAYS
- The Clorox Company
- The County of Los Angeles
- Town of South Windsor, CT
- Toyota Motor North America
- Tractor Supply Company
- TransUnion
- Turner
- United Airlines
- University of Oklahoma
- Vail Resorts, Inc.
- Verizon
- VMware
- Wheels, Inc.
- Whirlpool Corp.
- World Bank Group
- Xylem, Inc.
Registration Information
To learn more about the symposium or to register to attend visit www.CIO100.com, call 800.366.0246 or email: executiveprograms@cxo.com.
Sponsorship Information
The 2017 CIO 100 Symposium is proud to have Deloitte and Delphix as underwriting partners. Additional CIO 100 corporate partners include Informatica, OutSystems and Unisys. Our emerging partner is Viptela. For more information on becoming a corporate sponsor or an emerging tech sponsor at the CIO 100, please visit http://www.cio100.com/sponsor-info/sponsorship/ or contact Adam Dennison, SVP / general manager, IDG Events and publisher, CIO at adennison@cio.com.
About the CIO 100
Recipients of this year's CIO 100 Award were selected through a three-step process. First, companies filled out an online application form detailing their innovative IT and business initiatives. Next, a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) reviewed the applications in depth, looking for leading-edge IT practices and measurable results. Finally, CIO editors reviewed the judges' recommendations and selected the final 100.
Coverage of the 2017 CIO 100 Awards will be available online in the July/August 2017 digital issue of CIO. Additionally, CIO.com will feature a sortable database of all 100 winners along with descriptions of their projects.
About the CIO Hall of Fame
The CIO Hall of Fame was first created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine's 20th anniversary celebration. CIO continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs - now numbering 105 - during the CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
About CIO
CIO from IDG is the premier content and community resource for information technology executives and leaders thriving and prospering in this fast-paced era of IT transformation in the enterprise. The award-winning CIO portfolio--CIO.com, CIO executive programs, CIO Strategic Marketing Services, CIO Forum on LinkedIn, CIO Executive Council and CIO primary research-provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT's role in achieving business goals. Additionally, CIO provides opportunities for IT solution providers to reach this executive IT audience. The CIO Executive Council is a professional organization of CIOs created to serve as an unbiased and trusted peer advisory group. CIO is published by IDG Enterprise, a subsidiary of IDG. Company information is available at http://www.idgenterprise.com/.
About IDG
IDG is the world's largest media, data, and marketing services company whose mission is to help our global audience make the smartest technology purchasing decisions. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, PCWorld® and Macworld®, engage the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape. Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients' success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers' global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers results and wins awards. Visit IDG.com for more information. IDG is the #1 tech media company in the world, per comScore.*
*Source: comScore Media Metrix, Desktop Unique Visitors, Worldwide, January 2017