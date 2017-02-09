CipherCloud Extends End-to-End Encryption From Cloud Apps to Mobile Devices

First CASB vendor to apply adaptive policy controls and persistent encryption inside and outside of cloud applications

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - RSA CONFERENCE - CipherCloud the industry pioneer and leader in cloud security, data protection and governance, today announced the availability of a new mobile app that extends customer-controlled encryption to devices downloading sensitive data and files from cloud applications. CipherCloud is the first and only Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) vendor to develop an integrated mobile app, extending adaptive policy controls and end-to-end encryption from businesses, to the cloud, and to mobile users.

With the explosion of mobile cloud computing, many businesses are concerned about potential data loss and compliance violations through the ungoverned use of cloud file sharing and collaboration tools on mobile devices. Inadvertent sharing to unauthorized users as well as loss of theft of devices is a leading cause of costly compliance violations.

The CipherCloud platform delivers an effective solution to combat data loss and compliance violations through the cloud and mobile devices. CipherCloud integrates with a wide range of business cloud applications and can scan content, monitor user behavior and apply granular encryption policies through inline gateways or cloud APIs. When encrypted files are downloaded from the cloud to mobile or desktop endpoints, adaptive policies ensure that only authorized users can open, decrypt and view content. Users can view and edit content, which is automatically encrypted again before returning to the cloud. Customers maintain exclusive control over all encryption keys and if a device is lost or stolen, access to encrypted files can be revoked in real-time.

"Cloud applications and file sharing are a fact of life but present serious risks for data loss, especially through mobile devices," said Michael Osterman, president of Osterman Research. "It's important that cloud security vendors like CipherCloud are now taking an end-to-end approach, protecting sensitive data continuously to the user endpoint."

"CipherCloud has helped establish customer-controlled encryption as a best practice for many cloud applications," said Pravin Kothari, CEO and found of CipherCloud. "As the mobile and cloud worlds merge, we've taken a critical next step, enabling businesses to maintain control over sensitive cloud data, even when it leaves the cloud and is in use on mobile devices."

Key features of the solution include:

Seamless access to encrypted data for authorized users, on any iOS, Android, Mac or Windows device

Multi-cloud support for all major collaboration apps including Salesforce, Office 365, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive and many other cloud applications

Policy-based AES encryption of selective fields and files containing sensitive information

Customer controlled encryption keys supporting on-premises, cloud and hybrid models

Adaptive policy controls and conditional encryption based on users, groups, content, location and context

Real-time policy enforcement and key revocation for lost or stolen devices

Support for internal and external collaborators, including partners, vendors, suppliers and customer

Seamless integration with entire CipherCloud platform providing visibility, data protection and governance across a wide range of public and private cloud applications

For more information please attend the CipherCloud webinar on Mobile Cloud Security on February 9, and visit the CipherCloud booth at the RSA Conference 2017 starting on February 13 in San Francisco at Moscone Center (North Hall, Booth 827).

About CipherCloud

CipherCloud, a leader in cloud security and governance, enables companies to adopt the cloud while delivering advanced data protection, compliance and control. CipherCloud delivers a comprehensive multi-cloud security platform that integrates advanced data protection, content control, monitoring, cloud discovery and risk analysis. The largest financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunication and government organizations across more than 25 countries have put their trust in CipherCloud.

CipherCloud's new mobile app received the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Mobile Device Management. CipherCloud was also named by KuppingerCole as the Overall Leader in the CASB market and was named Cloud Computing Security Product of the Year by SC Magazine. CipherCloud has received investments from premier venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz, Transamerica Ventures, Delta Partners and T-Venture, the venture capital arm of Deutsche Telekom. For more information, visit www.ciphercloud.com and follow us on Twitter -- Follow @ciphercloud