CipherCloud is the Winner of CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Overall Enterprise Cloud Security Solution

Vendor's focus on Continuous Innovation in Cloud Information Protection, Customer Success across Lifecycle, and Global Market Momentum Leapfrogs Competition

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - CipherCloud, the leader in cloud information protection, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Overall Enterprise Cloud Security Solution of the Year" award from Cybersecurity Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

"As the pioneer in cloud security, CipherCloud is committed to helping meet enterprises' complex information protection requirements as they migrate their critical operations to the SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS cloud services," said Pravin Kothari, CEO and founder of CipherCloud. "Our culture of innovation, deep DNA in end-to-end information protection, and customer centricity set us apart. We're pleased to be recognized as the Overall Enterprise Cloud Security Solution leader by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough organization."

CipherCloud's platform provides end-to-end information protection with encryption, tokenization, threat protection, visibility, and regulatory compliance. CipherCloud is the first and only vendor that extends end-to-end encryption from cloud apps to a user's mobile device -- helping ensure that an enterprise's sensitive data is protected wherever it is used, stored, and conveyed.

"As organizations increasingly move their operations to the cloud, it is critical that they implement a sounds cloud security strategy," said James Johnson, Managing Director at CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "CipherCloud was a standout award nominee in the enterprise cloud security category, with a compelling offering of cloud information protection, providing an impressive level of visibility and control across a wide range of enterprise SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS clouds. Congratulations to CipherCloud on their outstanding achievement and well-deserved industry recognition."

CipherCloud's cloud information protection platform integrates out-of-the-box with today's leading SaaS applications, including Office 365, Salesforce, SAP Hybris, SAP SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, Google Apps, and Box, and can scan content, monitor user behavior, and apply granular policies through both inline gateways or cloud APIs. The Company's unique end-to-end encryption from cloud apps to mobile devices, with enterprise-grade security, adaptive policy controls and persistent encryption, provides complete protection of sensitive data anywhere.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the information security industry.

About CipherCloud

CipherCloud, the leader in cloud information protection, enables enterprises across the globe to adopt SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS cloud services with confidence. As the industry's first CASB and the first Cloud Encryption Gateway, the CipherCloud enterprise-grade platform provides cloud visibility, cloud encryption & tokenization, fine-grained cloud policy controls, cloud threat protection, and regulatory compliance. Banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, hi-tech, energy, manufacturing, telco, retail, education, and government organizations across more than 25 countries protect their sensitive cloud information with CipherCloud.

CipherCloud is named by KuppingerCole as the Overall Leader in the CASB market every single year and was named Winner of the Cloud Security Product of the Year by SC Magazine. CipherCloud is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Transamerica Ventures, Delta Partners and T-Venture, the venture capital arm of Deutsche Telekom. For more information, visit ciphercloud.com and follow us on Twitter @ciphercloud.