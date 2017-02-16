CipherCloud Wins Nine 2017 Info Security Products Guide (ISPG) Global Excellence Awards at RSA 2017

CipherCloud's multi-cloud security platform, mobile app and customer service gain industry recognition

SAN FRANCISO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - RSA CONFERENCE - CipherCloud, the industry pioneer and leader in cloud security, data protection and governance, today announced that it has been named a winner in nine different award categories, including a Grand Trophy for industry awards leader, at the 2017 ISPG Global Excellence Awards®.

CipherCloud also earned the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Mobile Device Management (MDM) for its new mobile app launched this week at RSA 2017. These industry awards recognize CipherCloud's advanced leadership in data security in the cloud, including the first end-to-end encryption from cloud to mobile devices, and the highest level of customer service and support for Fortune 1000 customer deployments around the globe.

"The ISPG Global Excellence and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards reflect our entire team's commitment to protecting customers' data in the cloud," said Pravin Kothari, CEO and founder of CipherCloud. "We will continue to develop innovative solutions that address the convergence of the cloud and mobile worlds and allow companies to safely expand their business applications worldwide."

CipherCloud's nine 2017 Global Excellence Awards include a Grand Trophy for overall industry awards leader, two Gold Awards for Customer Service Department of the Year and Best Deployment in Canada, three Silver Awards for SaaS/Cloud Solutions, Apps and Customer Service Team of the Year, and three Bronze Awards for Best Deployment in the USA, Best Deployment in Asia-Pacific and Innovative Company of the Year (Security). CipherCloud also recently won the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Mobile Device Management.

CipherCloud Mobile App

The CipherCloud platform delivers an effective solution to combat data loss and compliance violations through the cloud and mobile devices. CipherCloud is the first and only Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) vendor to develop an integrated mobile app, extending adaptive policy controls and end-to-end encryption from businesses, to the cloud, and to mobile users. Users maintain exclusive control over all encryption keys, and if a mobile device is lost or stolen, access to encrypted files can be revoked in real-time.

For more information and a demonstration of CipherCloud's new mobile app with end-to-end encryption, please visit CipherCloud in booth #N 827 at the RSA Conference 2017 in San Francisco.

About the Info Security Products Guide Awards

The Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards recognize and honor excellence in all areas of information security. More than 50 security experts participated in judging the awards and their average scores determined the 2017 Global Excellence Awards Finalists and Winners. The Info Security Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources.

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are produced in cooperation with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the experience of over 300,000+ cybersecurity professionals to recognize the world's best cybersecurity products, individuals and organizations.

About CipherCloud

CipherCloud, a leader in cloud security and governance, enables companies to adopt the cloud while delivering advanced data protection, compliance and control. CipherCloud delivers a comprehensive multi-cloud security platform that integrates advanced data protection, content control, monitoring, cloud discovery and risk analysis. The largest financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunication and government organizations across more than 25 countries have put their trust in CipherCloud.

In addition to the awards received at RSA 2017, CipherCloud was named by KuppingerCole as the Overall Leader in the CASB market and was named Cloud Computing Security Product of the Year by SC Magazine. CipherCloud has received investments from premier venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz, Transamerica Ventures, Delta Partners and T-Venture, the venture capital arm of Deutsche Telekom. For more information, visit www.ciphercloud.com and follow us on Twitter -- Follow @ciphercloud