CIRA Selects Nominum to Deliver a Safe, Reliable Internet to Canadian Business Market

Nominum N2 Security Solutions Protect Business and Public Sector Users from Fast-growing Cyberthreats through Cloud-based Advanced Content Filtering

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Nominum™, the DNS innovation leader and first to market with an extensible DNS-based platform that accelerates digital transformation for service providers, announced today that the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) has selected Nominum to deliver a made-in-Canada DNS firewall solution to small and large enterprises, government agencies and educational institutions throughout Canada.

With the ever-increasing number of fast-growing cyberthreats occurring around the globe, including ransomware, IoT-based attacks and phishing schemes, CIRA, manager of the .CA domain on behalf of Canadians, is working to deliver an enhanced secure DNS offering through cloud-based security solutions provided by Nominum.

"CIRA is working shoulder-to-shoulder with Nominum to deliver a Canadian DNS Firewall solution for our customers. With the risk of cyberattacks increasing and the cost of ransomware on the rise, CIRA sees an urgent need to bring powerful DNS protection to universities, hospitals, governments, and enterprises in Canada," said Dave Chiswell, vice president of product development for CIRA. "This solution will build on our work to deliver DNS Anycast services across Canada, recognizing that the more we can do to protect the DNS in Canada, the better we can deliver the safe, secure, and stable internet services where organizations flourish."

As IoT, Mobility and Digitization Fuel Growth in Cyberthreats, Nominum N2™ Fights Back

According to Gartner Research, worldwide spending on information security will reach over $117 billion in 2019. Consequently, the growth in cyberattacks is particularly fueled by increased adoption of cloud, mobility, IoT and digitization.1 According to a report from Kaspersky Labs, the number of ransomware-based attacks on the corporate sector increased six-fold in 2015-2016 over the 2014-2015 time period.2

Nominum N2 cloud-based DNS security solutions protect businesses and their customers, employees and all connected devices from phishing, viruses, spyware, ransomware and other malware through fine-tuned content filtering capabilities and real-time database updates that block inappropriate and malicious content. Backed by Nominum Data Science, which analyzes 100 billion DNS queries daily to avert cyberthreats, Nominum N2 is an added layer of protection that keeps businesses secure from emerging threats.

"As criminals become more sophisticated and malware becomes more profitable, Nominum is highly focused on helping communications service providers put critical safeguards in place for their business clients, especially SMBs which often don't have in-house security expertise or the budget needed for enterprise-scale cybersecurity offerings," said Arlen Frew, general manager, security solutions for Nominum. "Our expert data science and security team recently published a report that shows the number of malicious DNS queries totaled 82 million on a daily basis for the six-month period that was examined.3 Backed by this research, our DNS security technology blocks nearly 100,000 new suspicious domains every day, until they are verified to be legitimate. These statistics validate the crucial need for businesses to have reliable defenses in place to protect their data and financial assets. CIRA is well positioned to help Canadian organizations mitigate these growing threats and make it more difficult for the dark web to succeed."

With Nominum N2 security solutions, business customers can block and allow content based on employee needs, location and role -- preventing legal liabilities and protecting users from unwanted content. The solution is designed to allow online access only to sites and categories that are appropriate based on a company's pre-defined policies. Nominum maintains one of the world's most accurate and extensive URL databases for filtering, with millions of categorized URLs. Pre-populated categories are continually updated to ensure emerging sites are appropriately classified and automatically blocked when necessary.

About CIRA

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. CIRA also develops technologies and services that help support its goal of building a better online Canada. CIRA's D-Zone Anycast DNS provides is the most comprehensive Canadian DNS solution available on the market, helping to improve security and performance for Canadian organizations. The CIRA team operates one of the fastest growing ccTLDs, a high-performance global DNS network, and one of the world's most advanced back-end registry solutions. CIRA helps to support the Canadian Internet community through investments in Internet Exchange Points, the Canada Internet Forum, and the CIRA Community Investment Program.

About Nominum

Nominum™ is the world's DNS innovation leader and the first company to create an integrated suite of DNS-based, subscriber-centric applications to digitally transform service providers and personalize the online subscriber experience.

Nominum N2™ solutions leverage the company's market-leading Vantio™ DNS software and expert team of data scientists to forge a clear path for service providers to move beyond a network-centric approach to a value proposition that is subscriber-centric and highly differentiated. N2 provides an extensible network services framework that synchronizes digital capabilities with people, processes and systems across the organization to deliver personalized solutions that enhance subscriber value and brand loyalty, fuel revenue growth and bolster competitive advantage.

Nominum is a global software company headquartered in Silicon Valley. More than 130 service providers in over 45 countries trust Nominum to enable a safer, more personalized internet experience and promote greater value to subscribers. Nominum DNS software resolves 1.7 trillion queries around the globe each day -- roughly 100 times more transactions than the combined daily volume of tweets, likes, and searches taking place on major web properties. For more information, please visit nominum.com.

1 Market Trends: How CSPs Can Seize Opportunities in Cybersecurity, March 2016

2 Corporate IT Security Risks Special Report Series 2016, Sept. 2016

3 Data Revelations, Nominum Data Science and Security Report, Fall 2016