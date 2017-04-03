CircusTrix Acquires Rockin' Jump, Creating One of the Largest and Fastest-Growing Indoor Recreation Companies in the World

PROVO, UT--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - CircusTrix Holdings, LLC ("CircusTrix"), the largest developer and operator of indoor extreme recreation parks in the world, today announced that it has acquired Rockin' Jump Holdings, LLC ("Rockin' Jump"), a leading franchise operation in the indoor family fitness entertainment space.

The acquisition of Rockin' Jump creates one of the largest and fastest-growing indoor extreme recreation and trampoline park recreation companies in the world, with 70 operational parks and many more in the near-term pipeline. Rockin' Jump's brand and franchise structure will remain in place. Core Rockin' Jump leadership will join the CircusTrix team and continue to manage the corporate-wide franchise activity.

CircusTrix's acquisition of Rockin' Jump follows the investment in CircusTrix in December 2016 by an affiliate of Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (along with its affiliates, "Palladium"), a middle market private equity firm with approximately $2.0 billion in assets under management. Palladium's investment will continue to support the expansion of both CircusTrix and Rockin' Jump.

"We think that joining forces with CircusTrix creates a unique platform for continued growth and expansion," said Drew Wilson, CEO of Rockin' Jump. "We're excited for the intriguing new opportunities and benefits we believe this partnership will bring to Rockin' Jump and our franchisees."

Rockin' Jump, which was founded in 2011, opened its first park in Dublin, California and has since grown to 39 franchised and corporate-owned parks in the U.S. and abroad. It focuses on family entertainment and exercise, particularly for kids ages 6-13, and hosts birthday parties, school events and family activities.

"We've always admired Rockin' Jump and consider them one of the best run franchise operations in our industry," said Case Lawrence, CEO and Founder of CircusTrix. "We believe that pairing Rockin' Jump's expertise in franchising and family entertainment with our focus on corporate facility development and the teen/young adult demographic is going to raise the bar in our industry. We hope to continue offering the best and most innovative parks we can, and bring additional expertise and resources to help support Rockin' Jump's franchisees."

Lawrence founded CircusTrix in 2011. Its parks focus on extreme recreation attractions including ninja courses, foam pits, slacklines, parkour and super trampolines. CircusTrix owns and operates 31 parks worldwide.

Piper Jaffray & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Rockin' Jump.

To learn more about CircusTrix, visit www.circustrix.com.

To learn more about Rockin' Jump visit www.rockinjump.com.

About CircusTrix

Founded by award-winning entrepreneur Case Lawrence in 2011, CircusTrix's growing network of extreme recreation parks brings trampolining and aerial sports to new heights. As a leading innovator in adrenaline, CircusTrix is constantly creating new ways to thrill and delight with inventions like the Aerial Ninja Obstacle Course, the Foam Pit Slackline and the Super Tramp. Its proven method has led to the successful development and ownership of more than 30 parks spanning the U.S., Asia and Europe, making it the biggest developer and operator of trampoline parks in the world. CircusTrix is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Website | YouTube | Facebook

About Rockin' Jump

Rockin' Jump headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, is a leader in the indoor family fitness entertainment space. The first Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park opened in 2011 in Dublin, CA and the company has grown to 39 parks in the U.S., Canada, Thailand and China. Rockin' Jump is a founding member of the ASTM International Committee dedicated to establishing trampoline park safety standards, and makes its guests' safety its highest priority. Website | Twitter | Facebook