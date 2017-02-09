Cisco Accelerates Hybrid Cloud Adoption with Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack

Scalable integrated system delivers Azure compatible infrastructure to customers' on-premises data center for unmatched performance, scalability, and security

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) today announced it is expanding its Cisco Unified Computing System™ (Cisco UCS®) Solutions portfolio by offering Microsoft Azure Stack on Cisco® UCS via an integrated, validated system that enables organizations to deliver Microsoft Azure services from their on-premises data center. The joint Cisco and Microsoft solution provides the tools for enterprises to grow and modernize their applications in a highly flexible and scalable hybrid cloud environment.

As businesses evolve in response to changing market dynamics, they look for a simple-to-manage hybrid cloud solution that is intelligent and flexible enough to optimize resources and scale on demand, while retaining on-premises benefits. Through Azure Stack, customers receive a solution providing full control over how they manage governance, security, and performance through the combination of Microsoft's robust Azure cloud platform with the industry-leading Cisco UCS into an integrated system designed specifically for cloud workloads.

Accelerate Business Growth With UCS and Azure Stack

"Cisco and Microsoft are coming together to offer a hybrid cloud solution built on the power of UCS and Microsoft Azure," said Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager, Computing Systems Product Group, Cisco. "Through our joint engineering efforts, application developers and IT managers will have a turnkey solution that is easy to deploy, manage and scale."

"Microsoft and Cisco are proven innovators and trusted technology partners, giving customers the confidence their IT environments can be supported and secure. Microsoft Azure Stack provides services and application programming interfaces (APIs) compatible with the Azure public cloud, allowing developers to do their best work while giving them the agility to deploy their applications to public, private or hosted clouds," said Mike Neil, corporate vice president, Azure Infrastructure & Management, Microsoft Corporation.

Key benefits of Azure Stack on Cisco UCS include:

Accelerated growth and innovation for enterprise customers and service providers looking to grow their businesses quickly with an efficient and flexible cloud consumption model. Service providers can deliver Azure infrastructure as-a-service (Iaas) and platform-as-a-service (Paas).

for enterprise customers and service providers looking to grow their businesses quickly with an efficient and flexible cloud consumption model. Service providers can deliver Azure infrastructure as-a-service (Iaas) and platform-as-a-service (Paas). Builds on the industry leading fabric-based UCS architecture featuring high-performance networking with the versatile Cisco Virtual Interface Card optimized for Azure Stack.

featuring high-performance networking with the versatile Cisco Virtual Interface Card optimized for Azure Stack. Simplified management and control that provides a single pane of glass for managing all elements of compute and networking through policy-based templates , reducing the total cost of ownership for joint customers.

that provides a single pane of glass for managing all elements of compute and networking through policy-based templates reducing the total cost of ownership for joint customers. Increased confidence and trust in the IT environment supported by Cisco and Microsoft -- proven innovators and market leaders in hybrid cloud infrastructures.

The Cisco Integrated System for Azure Stack reinforces Cisco's complete approach to cloud, offering customers the freedom to choose the best environments and consumption models for their traditional and cloud native applications.

Availability

Cisco Integrated System for Azure Stack is targeted for availability in Q3-Q4 2017.

