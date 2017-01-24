Cisco Announces Conference Call with AppDynamics

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) and AppDynamics today announced that they will host a conference call for investors and media on January 25th at 10:00 AM PT; 1:00 PM ET to discuss Cisco's announced intent to acquire AppDynamics. Cisco Vice President of Corporate Development, Rob Salvagno, will be joined by Cisco's Senior Vice President and General Manager, IoT and Applications business, Rowan Trollope, and AppDynamics CEO, David Wadhwani. Please view Cisco's press release and Rob Salvagno's blog post for more information about the announcement.

Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Time: 10:00 AM (PT); 1:00 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone:

888-469-0509

517-308-9484 (for International Callers)

Passcode: 1959867

RSVP: No RSVP is necessary

Replay: An archived version of the call will be available on Cisco Systems' Investor Relations website at http://investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco

Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds