Cisco Announces February 2017 Events with the Financial Community

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of February. These sessions will be webcast. Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2017

February 16, 2017

10:50 a.m. PT / 1:50 p.m. ET

San Francisco, CA

Chuck Robbins, CEO

2017 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Investor Conference

February 28, 2017

9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET

San Francisco, CA

David Goeckeler, SVP/GM Networking & Security Business

About Cisco

