Cisco Appoints Brenton L. Saunders, Chairman, President and CEO of Allergan plc, to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) announced the appointment of Brenton L. Saunders, Chairman, President and CEO of Allergan plc, to its board of directors. The appointment is effective immediately.

"I'm thrilled that Brent is joining Cisco's board at such an exciting time for our industry," said Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco. "Brent is a natural innovator and leader with a deep understanding of business transformation and I'm looking forward to his many contributions in shaping the future of Cisco."

Saunders, 47, has a long history of leadership in business and in the healthcare industry in particular. He was elected Chairman of Allergan plc in 2016, and has served as CEO and President since July 2014. He previously served as CEO and President of Forest Laboratories, Inc. from October 2013 until July 2014 and had served as a Director of Forest beginning in 2011. In addition, Saunders served as CEO of Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, a leading global eye health company, from March 2010 until August 2013. Saunders serves on the board of directors at RWJBarnabas Health and is a member of the Business Council and PhRMA. He holds a JD and MBA from Temple University and a BA from the University of Pittsburgh.

"With his years at the helm of companies undergoing massive transformations, Brent has the vision and foresight needed to help Cisco realize the business potential of the biggest digital transition in history," said Cisco Executive Chairman John Chambers.

The appointment of Saunders brings Cisco's board to 12 members, including: John T. Chambers, executive chairman, Cisco; Carol A. Bartz, former CEO, Yahoo! Inc.; M. Michele Burns, former chairman and CEO, Mercer LLC; Michael D. Capellas, founder and CEO, Capellas Strategic Partners; Amy L. Chang, founder and CEO, Accompany, Inc.; Dr. John L. Hennessy, director of the Knight-Hennessy Scholars Program and former president, Stanford University; Dr. Kristina M. Johnson, CEO, Cube Hydro Partners, LLC; Roderick C. McGeary, former vice chairman, KPMG, LLP; Charles H. Robbins, CEO, Cisco; Arun Sarin, KBE, former CEO, Vodafone Group Plc; and Steven M. West, founder and partner, Emerging Company Partners LLC.

