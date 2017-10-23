Cisco: Change in Product Categories

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Effective Q1 FY 2018, Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) will report its product and service revenue in the following five categories:

Infrastructure Platforms

Applications

Security

Other Products

Services

As discussed in our Q4 FY 2017 earnings call, this change will better align our product categories with our evolving business model. Our segments will continue to be based on geographies which consist of the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. This change will only impact how we report revenue by product category. These revised product categories will be used in our Q1 FY 2018 conference call scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

The reclassified product category revenue by quarter for fiscal 2015 through fiscal 2017 as well as other information is available on Cisco's Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com/investor-relations/financial-information/Financial-Results/default.aspx.

