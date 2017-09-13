Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share to be paid on October 25, 2017 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 5, 2017.

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share was paid on July 26, 2017. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.