News Room

SOURCE: Cisco

Cisco

September 13, 2017 16:30 ET

Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share to be paid on October 25, 2017 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 5, 2017. 

Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share was paid on July 26, 2017. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Contact Information

  • Press Contact
    Andrea Duffy
    Cisco
    +1 646-295-5241
    Email Contact

    Investor Relations Contact
    Marilyn Mora
    Cisco
    +1 408-527-7452
    Email Contact

News Room
 