Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SOURCE: Cisco
September 13, 2017 16:30 ET
SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share to be paid on October 25, 2017 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 5, 2017.
Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share was paid on July 26, 2017. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.
Press ContactAndrea Duffy
Cisco
+1 646-295-5241Email ContactInvestor Relations ContactMarilyn Mora
Cisco
+1 408-527-7452Email Contact
