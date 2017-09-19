Cisco Expands Learning Portfolio with New Business Architecture Training and Certifications

Expanded Portfolio Accelerates Business Transformation by Addressing Critical Talent Needs

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) today announced it is expanding its learning portfolio with new business architecture training and certifications designed to accelerate the pace of business transformation, innovation and growth. Providing professionals with the latest skills, tools and best practices enables them to build and strengthen the bridge between technology solutions and business needs. These new offerings mark the second recent addition to Cisco's business transformation-focused learning portfolio.

According to a recent analyst report, only about 15 percent of organizations feel they have the right talent in place for digital transformation. Cisco is addressing this skill gap by expanding its training, certification and enablement programs. Three new specialist certifications and related training courses have been designed to progressively build and validate expertise in business architecture:

Cisco Business Architecture Analyst Certification Equips professionals with a general awareness of business architecture principles and provides a methodology for uncovering a company's business goals. These desired outcomes could then be bridged to the technology solutions required to achieve them, thus building credibility and rapport with customers or key internal stakeholders.

Cisco Business Architecture Specialist Certification Builds on the foundational skills and knowledge assessed at the Analyst level with a focus on change management and the creation of a customized transformation roadmap.

Cisco Business Architecture Practitioner Certification Expands upon the Specialist level by validating a candidate's mastery in leveraging tools, methodologies and best practices to bridge IT solutions with the organization's business goals. Participants will be assessed for their ability to create and map the customer engagement journey to deliver tangible business outcomes and value.



Training courses supporting each of these certifications, respectively, include:

Adopting the Cisco Business Architecture Approach

Applying Cisco Business Architecture Techniques

Mastering the Cisco Business Architecture Discipline

These new offerings broaden Cisco's Business Transformation portfolio initiatives, launched in April 2017, with the introduction of the Customer Success Manager certification. Cisco continues to develop a pipeline of additional training and certifications that will further advance skills in this area.

Supporting Quote:

Tejas Vashi, senior director, product strategy and marketing, Cisco Services:

"As Cisco helps customers transform their businesses, we're leveraging our expertise and leadership to address both technology and talent concerns across the industry. Understanding business architecture is key as business transformation continues, because successful organizations will increasingly rely on professionals who can foster flexibility and cross-functional collaboration to deliver optimal business outcomes."

