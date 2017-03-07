Cisco HyperFlex Delivers Three Times the Performance of First-Generation Industry Solutions

HyperFlex gains 1,100 new customers in first three quarters, accelerates adoption of business critical applications on hyperconverged infrastructure

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) today announced new capabilities for its HyperFlex Systems portfolio and revealed validated test results that demonstrate unmatched application performance for its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI). Cisco's approach integrates the Cisco HX Data Platform, a distributed file system built specifically for HCI clusters, with low-latency UCS fabric and deep network policy engineering to deliver IO consistency and breakthrough performance. HyperFlex is a completely engineered solution with integrated network, compute and storage that provides operational simplicity, a better user experience, and more efficient scaling options.

The simplicity of hyperconverged infrastructure has made it one of the fastest growing technology areas. Yet first-generation HCI solutions use software running on conventional servers and lack cluster networking integration, which limits application performance and makes solutions extremely complex to deploy, troubleshoot and maintain. These disjointed overlay approaches are further compounded by the use of latency-inducing software wrappers around legacy, open-source files systems. As a result, while these legacy HCI offerings have been suited for light isolated workloads, they have limited customers' ability to efficiently expand hyperconvergence to latency-sensitive and business critical applications.

Purpose-Built, Ground-up Innovation for Hyperconverged Infrastructure

The latest release of HyperFlex delivers high performance component options, intuitive management enhancements, and new enterprise data protection and security features, including:

High-capacity all-flash nodes and support for 40 Gbps UCS fabric networking to expand customer options for extreme application performance.

to expand customer options for extreme application performance. New intuitive platform management with HyperFlex Connect, featuring dynamic system analytics and a standalone HTML5 interface for the management and orchestration of HyperFlex clusters from any device.

with HyperFlex Connect, featuring dynamic system analytics and a standalone HTML5 interface for the management and orchestration of HyperFlex clusters from any device. Enterprise-grade data management, protection and security for the most sensitive workloads, with the introduction of a native replication feature to protect applications and new data-at-rest security options using self-encrypting drives.

for the most sensitive workloads, with the introduction of a native replication feature to protect applications and new data-at-rest security options using self-encrypting drives. Hybrid cloud mobility with the integration of Cisco ONE Enterprise Cloud Suite's (ECS) CloudCenter for private and public cloud elasticity.

with the integration of Cisco ONE Enterprise Cloud Suite's (ECS) CloudCenter for private and public cloud elasticity. Self-service catalogs with metering and workload automation through the recent release of ECS UCS Director integrations that provide customers with IaaS orchestration for private and hybrid services.





"In less than a year, more than 1,100 customers have embraced HyperFlex to simplify and transform their data center operations," said Liz Centoni, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Computing Systems Product Group. "We purpose-built HX Data Platform, our distributed file system for HCI, to deliver the high performance and consistently low latency needed to allow customers to expand from initial use-cases like VDI to a much broader range of business critical apps."

Industry-best HCI Performance

HyperFlex has raised the industry bar by delivering the performance required to extend HCI far beyond VDI and server virtualization to more demanding, data intensive workloads. Lab testing conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) compared Cisco HyperFlex with three other solutions using an industry standard benchmark for application performance on HCI. Highlights include:

HyperFlex supports up to three times higher VM density

Lowest VM read/write latencies

Seven times reduction in IOPS variability compared to other solutions





"ESG Lab validated that Cisco HyperFlex hybrid and all-flash systems delivered higher, more consistent performance than other similarly configured HCI solutions using simulated OLTP and SQL workloads," said Tony Palmer, Sr. ESG Lab Analyst and co-author of the ESG Lab HCI Report. "For hybrid clusters, HyperFlex not only consistently outpaced competitors in terms of IOPS and latency, it supported more than twice the number of VMs than both software-based and engineered proprietary systems while maintaining high performance."

Cisco ASAP Data Center

Cisco HyperFlex is a key part of Cisco's ASAP data center strategy to help enable digital transformation. ASAP -- which stands for Analyze, Simplify, Automate, and Protect. This architectural approach enables organizations to modernize their data center and IT infrastructure with a hybrid IT solution that maximizes application performance, mitigates risk, and increases operational agility in support of digital transformation. Cisco's comprehensive data center portfolio underscores its commitment to innovation with award-winning products such as: Cisco Nexus ® 9000 switches, Cisco ACI™, Cisco CloudCenter, Tetration Analytics, Cisco UCS®, and HyperFlex

Additional Resources

To learn more about high performance Cisco HyperFlex, join us for the live webinar on March 22, 2017

Read ESG Lab Validation - Hyperconverged Infrastructure with Consistent High Performance for Virtual Machines

Read blog: The New HyperFlex: More Performance, More Workloads, More Efficiency

Read Partner Blogs:

Learn more about: Cisco Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Read Cisco HyperFlex At a Glance

Learn more: Cisco HyperFlex HX Data Platform

About Cisco

Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About Cisco HyperFlex Systems™

Cisco HyperFlex Systems deliver complete hyperconvergence, combining compute, storage, and networking resources into a simplified, easy-to-use platform. The HX Data Platform engineered with Cisco Unified Computing System (Cisco UCS) delivers a Dynamic Data Fabric™ with the industry-leading performance customers need to simplify more applications in their data centers. Cisco HyperFlex Systems deliver the agility, scalability, and pay-as-you-grow economics of the cloud, but with the benefits of on-premises infrastructure. Cisco HyperFlex. Simplify More.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Availability Disclaimer: Many of the products and features described herein remain in varying stages of development and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. This products and features are subject to change at the sole discretion of Cisco, and Cisco will have no liability for delay in the delivery or failure to deliver any of the products or features set forth in this document.

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds