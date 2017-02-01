Cisco Introduces New Innovations for Digital Buildings

Sinclair Sets the Bar by Using Cisco Digital Building Series Switch in Marriott Hotel

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) - What if the next time you walk into a store to buy your favorite brand of shampoo, the floor literally lights up and shows you the way? Or you enter a shared office space, and the room simply 'knows' who you are and adjusts the lights and temperature to your liking? Businesses want to set the bar with innovation. They want to outsmart the competition. And they want to inspire their customers and employees. They also want to get it done fast and without breaking the bank. Digital transformation not only creates better experiences for workers and guests, but saves money and energy. To make it happen, a multitude of systems that control everything from badge swipes to lighting and air conditioning must work together as if they were one. And it must be secure.

Today, the industry takes a huge leap forward as Cisco announces the Catalyst Digital Building Series Switch. It is the first switch built specifically for the needs of digital buildings by powering and connecting building systems onto a single, low-voltage IP network. This milestone is at the heart of the smart building vision Cisco is defining with our growing list of 23+ ecosystem partners.

The new digital building switch ties into Cisco's ambitions to change how enterprise networks are built and managed. Cisco is using a new digital network architecture -- Cisco DNA -- to build more automated, responsive, self-driving networks. A new network that can dynamically respond to the ever-changing needs of the digital business.

What's new?

1. Supports convergence: For the first time, disparate systems like lighting, HVAC, and badging can be managed on the same switch. This is due to the switch's support of a key IoT protocol called the Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) -- an industry first.

2. Delivers twice the power: The switch supports bigger, brighter lighting fixtures -- and can get the power back on within 5 seconds of a power outage. The 60W per-port Cisco UPOE technology delivers twice the power of current PoE+.

3. Simplifies installation: We designed the switch with ease of installation in mind. Technicians use Bluetooth and a mobile app to install and deploy it.

4. Runs noise-free: Its fanless design makes it ideal for anywhere that requires quiet -- like hospitals, retail shops, hotels, and the workplace.

Who's using it?

A Texas-based property development firm knew it had a huge opportunity as it transformed an iconic downtown Fort Worth office space into an upscale hotel that would be managed by Marriott. Sinclair Holdings wanted to include all the digital bells and whistles for guests. They also wanted to shrink energy bills and make installation a breeze. Cisco got it done. The hotel is already experiencing a 50% reduction in energy costs! Powered by Cisco's new switch, the property is scheduled for completion next summer. It will feature motorized blinds, as well as temperature and lighting control.

Farukh Aslam, President at Sinclair Holdings, LLC: "The Catalyst Digital Building Series Switch allows us to converge disparate building systems onto a single IP platform. We can now establish digital competencies for tomorrow's hospitality industry. As one of the world's largest hospitality brands, this allows Sinclair Marriott Autograph Hotel to enjoy real-time analytics and reduce energy costs. It also offers our business travelers and unique destination vacationers an authentic, enhanced boutique experience."

Sachin Gupta, VP Enterprise Switching at Cisco: "As far as convergence of IoT networks in a building, this product leap-frogs a generation of innovation. It brings new IoT protocol integration, automation and enterprise security by extending the Digital Network Architecture to digital buildings. Cisco is proud to continue providing industry-leading innovation to customers like Sinclair Holdings."

The Catalyst Digital Building Series switch is available April 2017. Starting price is $895.

Additional Quotes

Lisa Issacson, Co-founder, and Chief Business Development Officer at NuLEDs: "The Cisco fanless Catalyst Digital Building Series Switch 8-port switch is ideal for modular installations like the Marriott Hotel. It offers a quiet, compact, unique design. The suspended mounting system creates a code compliant hot-swappable Ethernet switch that fits nicely in tight spaces. This approach is innovative in the market place and shows Cisco's leadership and dedication to the Digital Building Series."

Stefan Tschanz, Managing Director, Alpiq InTec Switzerland Ltd: "Alpiq InTec successfully integrated Cisco's Digital Building switch converging siloed building systems into the Digital Building IP platform. As Switzerland's market leader in the fields of building technology, this allows us to offer our customers new digital products and services, delivering real-time analytics, reducing costs and responding to demand of agile services in today and future digital marketplace."

Derek Wright, Global Segment Manager - Office, at Philips Lighting: "Lighting is a logical first-step in bringing IoT to enterprises worldwide; secure IT networks are a vital part of our Power-over-Ethernet connected lighting system. Our global alliance with Cisco, the leader in networks, was a logical choice to help enable customers to receive the best that the lighting and IT industries have to offer. By connecting the lighting system to a highly secure, reliable IT infrastructure -- and the new Cisco Digital Building switch -- we are able to provide information that helps optimize workspaces, improve productivity and enable cost and energy savings. With this joint innovative approach, Philips Lighting and Cisco aim to accelerate the adoption of this technology in the marketplace."

Gary Trott, Vice President Intelligent Lighting at Cree: "It's exciting to see accelerated innovation within connected buildings. Cisco's release of the Digital Building Switch Series will make it even easier to implement enterprise-class, intelligent building solutions. Our ongoing, innovative partnership continues to make it easier for owners and operators to experience better light and enjoy increased business value."

Chris Andrews, Product Manager at Eaton: "The new ceiling mountable Cisco Digital Building Series switch addresses several sticking points our customers have highlighted with PoE deployments. Rooms and racks are no longer required for network switches. The distance from PSE to PD may also be reduced -- which improves electrical efficiency."

David Amos, Director of Product Management at Delta Controls, Inc. "The new Digital Building Series switch is the right thing at the right time. It helps facilitate plenum installations, and it incorporates features that promote the convergence of energy efficient technologies that are needed to accelerate the digitalization of building spaces."

