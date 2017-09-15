Cisco Media Blueprint Blazes Innovation Trail, Helping Global Customers Digitize Media Production

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Sep 15, 2017) - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) - IBC -- As consumer demand for more content in greater resolutions across their devices grows, media and entertainment companies are advancing their media production and distribution operations to accommodate the industry shift to IP, 4K, OTT, and mobile video.

Cisco, together with its ecosystem partners, is implementing an innovative approach to helping global media customers transition to software-defined, cloud-based architecture with multivendor integration for faster, scalable, and secure media production workflows in any environment.

Cisco® Media Blueprint, a set of IP-based infrastructure and software solutions that accelerate the migration to IP and cloud technology, is helping media companies -- including content and service providers, broadcasters, and entertainment companies -- realize the benefits of an automated, video-aware network that can prioritize media production workloads to meet dynamic requirements for live and file-based content production and postproduction.

What's new?

Recent customers aligned with Cisco's strategy for media network transformation include Arena TV, BBC Wales, CANAL+, Fox Networks Engineering & Operations, NBCUniversal, Technicolor, Viacom and more. Cisco Media Blueprint is helping these and many other customers drive toward business outcomes, including:

Support existing and new business and operating models from an IP foundation

Produce more content in higher resolutions to more deeply engage audiences

Confidently capture new opportunities by reducing security vulnerabilities

Supporting this initiative, a new training program is being designed. Its aim is to meet the needs of media and entertainment companies and broadcasters by equipping engineers and technicians with the skills needed to migrate video production to IP. Cisco will introduce a two-day foundational training and a five-day technical deep-dive training in spring 2018.

"We have been working closely with our customers around the world to map out transition paths to IP and cloud," said Dave Ward, CTO of Engineering and chief architect, Cisco. "Our Media Blueprint offers everything it takes to build an automated, programmable IP foundation that can support them through this new era of video networking."

Cisco is building the simplified, automated, and virtualized network platform of the future based on industry-leading software, systems, silicon, and services. This enables service providers and media and web companies worldwide to reduce costs, speed time to market, help secure their networks, and sustain profitable growth.

