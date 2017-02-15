Cisco Reports Second Quarter Earnings

Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 12% to $0.29

SAN JOSE, CA -- Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO)

Q2 Revenue : $11.6 billion



Decrease of (2)% year over year -- Q2 guidance was (2)% to (4)% decline year over year (normalized to exclude the SP Video CPE Business for Q2 FY2016)





: $11.6 billion Q2 Earnings per Share: $0.47 GAAP; $0.57 non-GAAP





$0.47 GAAP; $0.57 non-GAAP Q3 FY2017 Outlook:



Revenue: (2)% to 0% year over year



Earnings per Share: GAAP $0.44 to $0.49; Non-GAAP: $0.57 to $0.59







Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) today reported second quarter results for the period ended January 28, 2017. Cisco reported second quarter revenue of $11.6 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.3 billion or $0.47 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $2.9 billion or $0.57 per share.

"We are pleased with the quarter and the continued customer momentum as we help them drive security, automation and intelligence across the network and into the cloud," said Chuck Robbins, Cisco CEO. "This quarter we announced our intent to acquire AppDynamics which, combined with Cisco's networking analytics, will provide customers with unprecedented insights into business performance. We will remain focused on accelerating innovation across our portfolio as we continue to deliver value to customers and shareholders."

GAAP Results Q2 FY2017 Q2 FY2016 Vs. Q2 FY2016 Revenue (excluding SP Video CPE Business for all periods) $ 11.6 billion $ 11.8 billion (2)% Revenue (including SP Video CPE Business for all periods) $ 11.6 billion $ 11.9 billion (3)% Net Income $ 2.3 billion $ 3.1 billion (25)% Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $ 0.47 $ 0.62 (24)%

Non-GAAP Results Q2 FY2017 Q2 FY2016 Vs. Q2 FY2016 Net Income (excluding SP Video CPE Business for all periods) $ 2.9 billion $ 2.9 billion (2)% EPS (excluding SP Video CPE Business for all periods) $ 0.57 $ 0.57 -- %

Reconciliations between net income, EPS and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis are provided in the tables located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

Cisco Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Cisco has also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share, a three-cent increase over the previous quarter's dividend, to be paid on April 26, 2017 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2017. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

"We delivered a solid Q2 with $11.6 billion in revenues and further growth in key business areas of collaboration, security and services," said Kelly Kramer, Cisco CFO. "I am pleased with our progress on business transformation to software and recurring revenues. We expect to continue to execute well and return value to our shareholders including our board approved an increase of three-cents to the quarterly dividend to $0.29 per share."

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

All revenue, non-GAAP, and geographic financial information in the "Q2 FY 2017 Highlights" section is presented excluding the SP Video CPE Business for prior periods as it was divested during the second quarter of fiscal 2016 on November 20, 2015.

Q2 FY 2017 Highlights

Revenue -- Total revenue was $11.6 billion, down 2%, with product revenue down 4% and service revenue up 5%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas down 3%, EMEA flat, and APJC down 3%. Product revenue performance was led by Security which increased 14%. Collaboration and Wireless product revenue increased by 4% and 3%, respectively. NGN Routing, Switching and Data Center product revenue decreased by 10%, 5% and 4%, respectively. Service Provider Video product revenue decreased by 41%.

Gross Margin -- On a GAAP basis, total gross margin and product gross margin were 62.8% and 61.1%, respectively. The decrease in the product gross margin compared with 61.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2016 was primarily due to pricing and to a lesser extent product mix, partially offset by continued productivity improvements and the divestiture of the SP Video CPE Business.

Non-GAAP total gross margin and product gross margin were 64.1% and 62.4%, respectively. The decrease in non-GAAP product gross margin compared with 63.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2016 was primarily due to pricing and to a lesser extent product mix, partially offset by continued productivity improvements.

GAAP service gross margin was 67.7% and non-GAAP service gross margin was 68.8%.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 64.4% for the Americas, 65.6% for EMEA and 60.4% for APJC.

Operating Expenses -- On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $4.4 billion, up 6%, primarily due to the gain recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2016 from the sale of the SP Video CPE Business. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $3.8 billion, down 2%, and were 33.0% of revenue. Headcount compared with the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2017 decreased by 426 to 71,959, driven by our fiscal 2017 restructuring actions that began in the first quarter, offset by additional headcount primarily in our investments in key growth areas.

Operating Income -- GAAP operating income was $2.9 billion, down 12%, with GAAP operating margin of 25.0%. Non-GAAP operating income was $3.6 billion, down 3%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 31.0%.

Provision for Income Taxes -- The GAAP tax provision rate was 20.8%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 22.0%.

Net Income and EPS -- On a GAAP basis, net income was $2.3 billion and EPS was $0.47. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $2.9 billion, a decrease of 2%, and EPS was flat at $0.57.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities -- was $3.8 billion, a decrease of 4% compared with $3.9 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2016.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments -- were $71.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2017, compared with $71.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2017, and compared with $65.8 billion at the end of fiscal 2016. The total cash and cash equivalents and investments available in the United States at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2017 were $9.6 billion.

Deferred Revenue -- was $17.1 billion, up 13% in total, with deferred product revenue up 19%, driven largely by subscription-based and software offerings. Deferred service revenue was up 9%. The portion of product deferred revenue related to recurring software and subscription businesses grew 51%.

Capital Allocation -- In the second quarter of fiscal 2017, Cisco declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, or $1.3 billion. For the second quarter of fiscal 2017, Cisco repurchased approximately 33 million shares of common stock under its stock repurchase program at an average price of $30.33 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1.0 billion.

As of January 28, 2017, Cisco had repurchased and retired 4.7 billion shares of Cisco common stock at an average price of $21.17 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $98.6 billion since the inception of the stock repurchase program. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under this program is approximately $13.4 billion with no termination date.

Announced Acquisition of AppDynamics -- On January 24, 2017, Cisco announced its intent to acquire AppDynamics, Inc., a privately held application intelligence software company. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Business Outlook for Q3 FY 2017

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017:

Q3 FY 2017 Revenue (2)% to 0% Y/Y Non-GAAP gross margin rate 63% - 64% Non-GAAP operating margin rate 29% - 30% Non-GAAP tax provision rate 22% Non-GAAP EPS $0.57 - $0.59

The third quarter of fiscal 2016 included an extra week which resulted in higher revenue of $265 million and higher non-GAAP cost of sales and operating expenses of $150 million resulting in $115 million of non-GAAP operating income in that quarter.

Cisco estimates that GAAP EPS will be $0.44 to $0.49 which is lower than non-GAAP EPS by $0.10 to $0.13 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

A reconciliation between the Business Outlook for Q3 FY 2017 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table entitled "GAAP to non-GAAP Business Outlook for Q3 FY 2017" located in the section entitled "Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures."

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 28,

2017 January 23,

2016 January 28,

2017 January 23,

2016 REVENUE: Product $ 8,491 $ 8,983 $ 17,793 $ 18,827 Service 3,089 2,944 6,139 5,782 Total revenue 11,580 11,927 23,932 24,609 COST OF SALES: Product 3,305 3,480 6,708 7,333 Service 999 1,015 2,064 2,012 Total cost of sales 4,304 4,495 8,772 9,345 GROSS MARGIN 7,276 7,432 15,160 15,264 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 1,508 1,509 3,053 3,069 Sales and marketing 2,222 2,286 4,640 4,729 General and administrative 456 176 1,011 715 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 64 71 142 140 Restructuring and other charges 133 96 544 238 Total operating expenses 4,383 4,138 9,390 8,891 OPERATING INCOME 2,893 3,294 5,770 6,373 Interest income 329 237 624 462 Interest expense (222 ) (162 ) (420 ) (321 ) Other income (loss), net (37 ) (63 ) (58 ) (71 ) Interest and other income (loss), net 70 12 146 70 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,963 3,306 5,916 6,443 Provision for income taxes 615 159 1,246 866 NET INCOME $ 2,348 $ 3,147 $ 4,670 $ 5,577 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.62 $ 0.93 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.62 $ 0.92 $ 1.09 Shares used in per-share calculation: Basic 5,015 5,070 5,021 5,075 Diluted 5,040 5,097 5,054 5,106 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.21 $ 0.52 $ 0.42

The Consolidated Statements of Operations include the results of the SP Video CPE Business prior to its divestiture during the second quarter of fiscal 2016 on November 20, 2015. Accordingly, the three months ended January 23, 2016 includes only one month of financial results for this business.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE BY SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages) January 28, 2017 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Excluding SP Video CPE Business Including SP Video CPE Business Excluding SP Video CPE Business Including SP Video CPE Business Amount Y/Y % Y/Y % Amount Y/Y % Y/Y % Revenue: Americas $ 6,660 (3)% (4)% $ 14,103 (2)% (4)% EMEA 3,065 --% (1)% 6,078 --% (2)% APJC 1,855 (3)% (4)% 3,751 1% 1% Total $ 11,580 (2)% (3)% $ 23,932 (1)% (3)%

During the second quarter of fiscal 2016 on November 20, 2015, Cisco completed its divestiture of the SP Video CPE Business. SP Video CPE Business revenue for the three and six months ended January 23, 2016 was $93 million and $504 million, respectively.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE BY SEGMENT (In percentages) January 28, 2017 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Gross Margin Percentage: Americas 64.4% 64.7% EMEA 65.6% 66.2% APJC 60.4% 62.0%

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. REVENUE FOR GROUPS OF SIMILAR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES (In millions, except percentages) January 28, 2017 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Amount Y/Y % Amount Y/Y % Revenue: Switching $ 3,305 (5)% $ 7,021 (6)% NGN Routing 1,817 (10)% 3,906 (2)% Collaboration 1,062 4% 2,143 --% Data Center 790 (4)% 1,624 (3)% Wireless 632 3% 1,264 --% Security 528 14% 1,068 13% Service Provider Video(1) 241 (41)% 512 (25)% Other 116 53% 255 70% Product -- excluding SP Video CPE Business (1) 8,491 (4)% 17,793 (3)% Service 3,089 5% 6,139 6% Total -- excluding SP Video CPE Business (1) $ 11,580 (2)% $ 23,932 (1)%

(1) Excludes SP Video CPE Business revenue for all periods presented as it was divested during the second quarter of fiscal 2016 on November 20, 2015. SP Video CPE Business revenue for the three and six months ended January 23, 2016 was $93 million and $504 million, respectively.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) January 28, 2017 July 30, 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,898 $ 7,631 Investments 60,947 58,125 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $225 at January 28, 2017 and $249 at July 30, 2016 4,458 5,847 Inventories 1,264 1,217 Financing receivables, net 4,496 4,272 Other current assets 1,329 1,627 Total current assets 83,392 78,719 Property and equipment, net 3,422 3,506 Financing receivables, net 4,664 4,158 Goodwill 26,822 26,625 Purchased intangible assets, net 2,117 2,501 Deferred tax assets 4,293 4,299 Other assets 1,538 1,844 TOTAL ASSETS $ 126,248 $ 121,652 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 4,451 $ 4,160 Accounts payable 957 1,056 Income taxes payable 57 517 Accrued compensation 2,522 2,951 Deferred revenue 10,243 10,155 Other current liabilities 4,478 6,072 Total current liabilities 22,708 24,911 Long-term debt 30,471 24,483 Income taxes payable 1,025 925 Deferred revenue 6,843 6,317 Other long-term liabilities 1,383 1,431 Total liabilities 62,430 58,067 Total equity 63,818 63,585 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 126,248 $ 121,652

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended January 28,

2017 January 23,

2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 4,670 $ 5,577 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, and other 1,148 1,005 Share-based compensation expense 724 706 Provision for receivables 4 31 Deferred income taxes (26 ) 274 Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation (101 ) (82 ) (Gains) losses on divestitures, investments and other, net 79 (260 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable 1,396 988 Inventories (51 ) 153 Financing receivables (764 ) (171 ) Other assets 155 (181 ) Accounts payable (98 ) (147 ) Income taxes, net (257 ) (764 ) Accrued compensation (417 ) (348 ) Deferred revenue 611 69 Other liabilities (571 ) (162 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,502 6,688 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (27,847 ) (19,089 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 18,420 10,247 Proceeds from maturities of investments 5,245 7,955 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (251 ) (1,089 ) Proceeds from business divestiture -- 372 Purchases of investments in privately held companies (142 ) (166 ) Return of investments in privately held companies 108 35 Acquisition of property and equipment (526 ) (576 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 5 11 Other 10 (87 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,978 ) (2,387 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuances of common stock 386 701 Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (1,991 ) (2,344 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (432 ) (412 ) Short-term borrowings, original maturities less than 90 days, net 300 (4 ) Issuances of debt 6,232 -- Repayments of debt (1 ) (862 ) Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation 101 82 Dividends paid (2,612 ) (2,133 ) Other (240 ) 108 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,743 (4,864 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,267 (563 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,631 6,877 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 10,898 $ 6,314 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 419 $ 426 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 1,529 $ 1,355

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DEFERRED REVENUE (In millions) January 28, 2017 October 29, 2016 January 23, 2016 Deferred revenue: Service $ 10,525 $ 10,424 $ 9,657 Product: Deferred revenue related to recurring software and subscription businesses 3,997 3,801 2,654 Deferred revenue related to two-tier distributors 401 439 554 Other product deferred revenue 2,163 2,287 2,320 Total product deferred revenue 6,561 6,527 5,528 Total $ 17,086 $ 16,951 $ 15,185 Reported as: Current $ 10,243 $ 10,215 $ 9,796 Noncurrent 6,843 6,736 5,389 Total $ 17,086 $ 16,951 $ 15,185

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. DIVIDENDS PAID AND REPURCHASES OF COMMON STOCK (In millions, except per-share amounts) DIVIDENDS STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTAL Quarter Ended Per Share Amount Shares Weighted-Average Price per Share Amount Amount Fiscal 2017 January 28, 2017 $ 0.26 $ 1,304 33 $ 30.33 $ 1,001 $ 2,305 October 29, 2016 0.26 1,308 32 31.12 1,001 2,309 Total $ 0.52 $ 2,612 65 $ 30.72 $ 2,002 $ 4,614 Fiscal 2016 July 30, 2016 $ 0.26 $ 1,309 28 $ 28.70 $ 800 $ 2,109 April 30, 2016 0.26 1,308 27 24.08 649 1,957 January 23, 2016 0.21 1,065 48 26.12 1,262 2,327 October 24, 2015 0.21 1,068 45 26.83 1,207 2,275 Total $ 0.94 $ 4,750 148 $ 26.45 $ 3,918 $ 8,668

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 28,

2017 January 23,

2016 January 28,

2017 January 23,

2016 GAAP net income $ 2,348 $ 3,147 $ 4,670 $ 5,577 Adjustments to cost of sales: Share-based compensation expense 53 51 107 102 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 107 123 219 251 Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment), net (1) (16 ) -- (16 ) -- Acquisition-related/divestiture costs 1 1 1 1 Significant asset impairments and restructurings -- (1 ) -- (2 ) Total adjustments to GAAP cost of sales 145 174 311 352 Adjustments to operating expenses: Share-based compensation expense 299 280 614 590 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 64 71 142 140 Acquisition-related/divestiture costs (2) 61 (222 ) 114 (131 ) Significant asset impairments and restructurings 133 96 544 238 Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses 557 225 1,414 837 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes 702 399 1,725 1,189 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (191 ) (98 ) (435 ) (294 ) Significant tax matters (3) -- (519 ) -- (519 ) Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes (191 ) (617 ) (435 ) (813 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 2,859 $ 2,929 $ 5,960 $ 5,953 Diluted net income per share: GAAP $ 0.47 $ 0.62 $ 0.92 $ 1.09 Non-GAAP $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 1.18 $ 1.17

(1) GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 included two supplier component related items as follows: 1) a pre-tax charge to product cost of sales of $125 million related to the expected remediation costs for anticipated failures in future periods of a widely-used clock-signal component sourced from a third party which is included in several of the Company's products, and 2) a pre-tax adjustment (reduction to product cost of sales) of $141 million to a liability originally recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2014, related to lower than expected defects and future costs of remediation of issues with products sold in prior fiscal years containing memory components manufactured by a single supplier.

(2) The sale of the SP Video CPE Business resulted in a pre-tax gain of $286 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2016. The gain on this transaction was excluded from non-GAAP net income for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2016.

(3) During the second quarter of fiscal 2016, Cisco recorded certain net tax benefits totaling $519 million related to prior-year periods that were excluded from non-GAAP net income for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2016. These net tax benefits are primarily comprised of settlement of all outstanding items related to Cisco's U.S. federal income tax returns for the fiscal years ended July 26, 2008 through July 31, 2010 of $367 million, the retroactive reinstatement of the U.S. federal R&D tax credit of $84 million related to fiscal 2015, and a net tax benefit of $68 million related to other significant tax matters.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES GROSS MARGINS, OPERATING EXPENSES, OPERATING MARGINS, AND NET INCOME (In millions, except percentages)

Three Months Ended January 28, 2017 Product Gross Margin Service Gross Margin Total Gross Margin Operating Expenses Y/Y Operating Income Y/Y Net Income Y/Y GAAP amount $ 5,186 $ 2,090 $ 7,276 $ 4,383 6 % $ 2,893 (12 )% $ 2,348 (25 )% % of revenue 61.1 % 67.7 % 62.8 % 37.8 % 25.0 % 20.3 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts: Share-based compensation expense 19 34 53 299 352 352 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 107 -- 107 64 171 171 Supplier component remediation charge (adjustment), net (16 ) -- (16 ) -- (16 ) (16 ) Acquisition-related/divestiture costs -- 1 1 61 62 62 Significant asset impairments and restructurings -- -- -- 133 133 133 Income tax effect -- -- -- -- -- (191 ) Non-GAAP amount $ 5,296 $ 2,125 $ 7,421 $ 3,826 (2 )% $ 3,595 (3 )% $ 2,859 (2 )% % of revenue 62.4 % 68.8 % 64.1 % 33.0 % 31.0 % 24.7 %

During the second quarter of fiscal 2016 on November 20, 2015, Cisco completed its divestiture of the SP Video CPE Business. Accordingly, the non-GAAP growth rates above are normalized to exclude the SP Video CPE Business for the second quarter of fiscal 2016 as detailed in the table below.

Three Months Ended January 23, 2016 Product Gross Margin Service Gross Margin Total Gross Margin Operating Expenses Y/Y Operating Income Y/Y Net Income Y/Y GAAP amount $ 5,503 $ 1,929 $ 7,432 $ 4,138 (7 )% $ 3,294 26 % $ 3,147 31 % % of revenue 61.3 % 65.5 % 62.3 % 34.7 % 27.6 % 26.4 % Adjustments to GAAP amounts: Share-based compensation expense 16 35 51 280 331 331 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 123 -- 123 71 194 194 Acquisition-related/divestiture costs -- 1 1 (222 ) (221 ) (221 ) Significant asset impairments and restructurings (1 ) -- (1 ) 96 95 95 Income tax/significant tax matters -- -- -- -- -- (617 ) Non-GAAP amount $ 5,641 $ 1,965 $ 7,606 $ 3,913 (2 )% $ 3,693 9 % $ 2,929 7 % % of revenue 62.8 % 66.7 % 63.8 % 32.8 % 31.0 % 24.6 % Less: SP Video CPE Business* (13 ) -- (13 ) (11 ) (2 ) (2 ) Non-GAAP amount (excluding SP Video CPE Business) $ 5,628 $ 1,965 $ 7,593 $ 3,902 (1 )% $ 3,691 10 % $ 2,927 8 % % of revenue 63.3 % 66.7 % 64.2 % 33.0 % 31.2 % 24.7 %

*Reflects one month of operations for the SP Video CPE Business, which was divested during the second quarter of fiscal 2016 on November 20, 2015.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE (In percentages) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended January 28, 2017 January 23, 2016 January 28, 2017 January 23, 2016 GAAP effective tax rate 20.8 % 4.8 % 21.1 % 13.4 % Total adjustments to GAAP provision for income taxes 1.2 % 16.1 % 0.9 % 8.6 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 22.0 % 20.9 % 22.0 % 22.0 %

FREE CASH FLOW (In millions) Three Months Ended January 28, 2017 October 24, 2016 January 23, 2016 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,772 $ 2,730 $ 3,922 Acquisition of property and equipment (251 ) (275 ) (314 ) Free cash flow $ 3,521 $ 2,455 $ 3,608

GAAP TO NON-GAAP BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR Q3 FY 2017 Q3 FY 2017 Gross Margin

Rate Operating Margin Rate Tax Provision

Rate Earnings per

Share (2) GAAP 61.5% - 62.5% 23% - 24% 21% $0.44 to $0.49 Estimated adjustments for: Share-based compensation expense 0.5% 3% -- $0.05 - $0.06 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related/divestiture costs 1.0% 2% -- $0.03 - $0.04 Restructuring and other charges (1) -- 1% -- $0.02 - $0.03 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -- -- 1% Non-GAAP 63% - 64% 29% - 30% 22% $0.57 - $0.59

(1) During the first six months of fiscal 2017, Cisco recognized pretax charges of $544 million to the GAAP financial results in relation to the restructuring plan. Cisco currently estimates that it will recognize pretax charges to its GAAP financial results of approximately $700 million consisting of severance and other one-time termination benefits, and other associated costs. These charges are primarily cash-based. Cisco expects that approximately $100 million to $150 million of these charges will be recognized during the third quarter of fiscal 2017 with the remaining amount to be recognized during the rest of the fiscal year.

(2) Estimated adjustments to GAAP earnings per share are shown after income tax effects.

Except as noted above, this business outlook does not include the effects of any future acquisitions/divestitures, asset impairments, restructurings and significant tax matters or other events, which may or may not be significant unless specifically stated.

