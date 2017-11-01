Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results for the period ending Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Financial results will be released over Marketwired via US National, European Technology Trade Media and Western Europe distribution circuits, after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

Cisco's quarterly earnings press release will be posted at www.cisco.com under the "Newsroom" section.

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Time: 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone:

888-848-6507

212-519-0847 (for International Callers)

RSVP: No RSVP is necessary

To Listen via the Internet:

We are pleased to offer a live and replay audio broadcast of the conference call with corresponding slides at https://investor.cisco.com.

Replay: A telephone playback of the Q1 FY 2018 conference call is scheduled to be available beginning at 4:00 PM (PT) on November 15, 2017, through 4:00 PM (PT) November 22, 2017. The replay will be accessible by calling 866-421-0447 (International callers: 203-369-0803). The call runs 24 hours/day, including weekends.

An archived version of the webcast will be available on Cisco Systems' Investor Relations website at https://investor.cisco.com.

