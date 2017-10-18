Cite Partners Sees Explosive Growth and New Office Space

Central Florida commercial real estate firm nearly doubles in size, adds new Retail and Retail Investment teams and moves to larger office space

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Cite Partners, a Central Florida commercial real estate firm, today announces a major milestone in the company's growth with the addition of 12 new team members and relocation to a larger office space. Nearly doubling in size, the company added headcount to its Office, Industrial and Property Management teams, as well as recently added Retail and Retail Investment teams. Cite's growth corresponds with Central Florida's booming commercial real estate market and projected demand over the next several quarters.

New team members include Kristin Bailey on the Industrial Team; Laura Monaco and Paul Lewis on the Property Management Team; Billy Rodriguez, Colette Santana, Collin Rahill and Daniel Broussard on the Retail Team; John Krzyminski, Max Krzyminski and Josh Korshak on the Retail Investment Team; Allie Mora in Accounting; and Alex Peters in Marketing.

"Having represented parties in several notable industrial and office transactions, we look forward to making a big splash in the retail sector. Cite is proud to contribute to the growth and landscape of Central Florida commercial real estate," said Matt Sullivan, managing director and principal of Cite.

The company projects continued success across all teams over the next few quarters. In particular, the Property Management team is expected to reach 4 million square feet under management by 2018, only four years since inception. The Retail teams are proud to represent two of the largest retail real estate investment trusts in the world and already have closed several deals in Winter Park with several other high-profile listings along International Drive.

"Our recent company growth is an indicator of what's to come for Cite Partners, as we continue to expand our expertise, services and relationships in the market," said Wilson McDowell, managing director, principal of Cite. "It is very important that our culture is upheld during this time of expansion, and we are very excited that our new office reflects our culture of commitment, integrity, team and excellence."

Located at 100 E. Pine St., the new office boasts 5,226 square feet, complete with an open floor plan, open ceilings and team quads to stimulate and encourage collaboration. Truly believing in its culture, company leadership was very hands-on in creating an environment that empowers employees to thrive. And thrive they will. With the expansion of staff and newly added teams, the company will continue to gain dominance in Central Florida and complete transactions that propel jobs and other economic activity in the area.