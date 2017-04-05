Citi Tower Awarded LEED Platinum Certification by U.S. Green Building Council

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE : C)

Citi Tower at One Bay East is the latest Citi-owned building to have been awarded LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council -- the highest internationally-recognized rating a building can earn from the authoritative certification body in green building practices.

Citi Tower at One Bay East is situated on the waterfront of Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. The project, which comprises 18 floors of approximately 301,500 sq. ft. of Grade A office space, is home to over 3,000 Citi staff in Hong Kong.

With approximately 12,000 owned and leased facilities worldwide, Citi recognizes that its global footprint impacts the environment. As part of Citi's Sustainable Progress Strategy, the bank made a commitment to obtain LEED certification for 33% of its global real estate portfolio by 2020. There are currently over 200 LEED-certified Citi facilities globally, which accounts for 20% of Citi's real estate portfolio.

"At Citi, we are committed to incorporating sustainability principles into everything we do. We recognize that our global footprint impacts the environment and the communities where we work. We are actively managing our environmental footprint and looking towards the future on trends in the built environment," said Rajat Banerjee, Head of Citi Realty Services, Asia Pacific.

Following the LEED certification assessment, Citi Tower was awarded points by the U.S. Green Building Council for the following environmental accomplishments:

98% of the building's lighting is managed by Occupancy Sensors and 53% with Daylight Controls

95% Energy Star-qualified Equipment & Appliances including a significant wattage attributed to careful selection of kitchen equipment

Outdoor air flush-out was conducted on a phase-by-phase basis to improve the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) prior to occupancy

75% of the construction waste is diverted from landfill

Achieved 25% Light Power Density (LPD) reduction with no compromise to Citi's lux level requirements by including wattage saving from the Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) lighting system with settings-based space usage during the commissioning stage

HVAC systems installed in line with the efficiency requirements outlined in the Advanced Buildings Core Performance Guide

The project space meets appropriate Zoning and Controls of the HVAC system

The contractor's selection of paints, adhesives and sealants were vetted for VOC compliance prior to approval for use on site

"We are honored that our commitment in sustainability is recognized by one of the most authoritative organizations in the green building sector. Minimizing our environmental impact not only contributes to operational efficiency, but also supports workplace well being, which is in line with our global Live Well at Citi staff wellness initiative," said Weber Lo, Citi Country Officer and Chief Executive Officer for Hong Kong and Macau.

In October 2016, Citi Tower was approved for WELL Silver Precertification by the International WELL Building Institute™ (IWBI™). WELL is a performance-based system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features of the built environment that impact human health and well being, including air and water quality, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort, and mind.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi