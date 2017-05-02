More than 2,600 pairs of tickets will be awarded to concert goers who support select Indiegogo campaigns

WHITE PLAINS, NY--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - What if you could land tickets to this summer's hottest concert tour, while helping make great U.S. cities even greater?

The Cities Project by Heineken has partnered with the Bruno Mars 24K Magic U.S. Tour, offering fans a rare chance to earn concert tickets to the highly anticipated tour by supporting select projects on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform that have been identified by Heineken with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the nation's leading preservation organization, for their potential to improve cities.

From now through the end of June, fans can visit enterprise.indiegogo.com/HeinekenCities to select the city from the Bruno Mars 24K Magic U.S. Tour for which they'd like concert tickets. They then select from a curated list of Indiegogo projects and make a $150 contribution to eligible projects to receive a pair of tickets, which are available on a first come, first serve basis. The Cities Project by Heineken will award more than 2,600 pairs of tickets. Consumers can also text "CITIES" to 88500 to receive a link to the Indiegogo projects, which include:

Waikiki Natatorium (Waikiki, Hawaii) - The only ocean-water swim venue built as a war memorial, the Natatorium celebrates Hawaii's indigenous swimming traditions and honors the Hawaii citizens who served in World War I. The Indiegogo campaign will kick off an effort to restore this treasure with 21 st century engineering so the public can enjoy it once again.

(Waikiki, Hawaii) - The only ocean-water swim venue built as a war memorial, the Natatorium celebrates Hawaii's indigenous swimming traditions and honors the Hawaii citizens who served in World War I. The Indiegogo campaign will kick off an effort to restore this treasure with 21 century engineering so the public can enjoy it once again. Rail Park (Philadelphia, Pa.) - Like Manhattan's High Line, this stretch of railroad tracks will be converted into a beautiful urban space traversing the city. The crowdfunding campaign will support design enhancements on phase one of the project, including the restoration of an iconic Reading Railroad dining car into the Rail Park's welcome center.

(Philadelphia, Pa.) - Like Manhattan's High Line, this stretch of railroad tracks will be converted into a beautiful urban space traversing the city. The crowdfunding campaign will support design enhancements on phase one of the project, including the restoration of an iconic Reading Railroad dining car into the Rail Park's welcome center. Little Havana (Miami, Fla.) - The Little Havana neighborhood is at the heart of Miami and a symbol of the American melting pot. This project, inspired by the famed "Humans of New York" effort, will commission a local photographer and writer to capture the residents' colorful lives.

(Miami, Fla.) - The Little Havana neighborhood is at the heart of Miami and a symbol of the American melting pot. This project, inspired by the famed "Humans of New York" effort, will commission a local photographer and writer to capture the residents' colorful lives. The Astrodome (Houston, Tex.) - Dubbed the "Eighth Wonder of the World," the Houston Astrodome hosted sporting and cultural events but has been shuttered for almost a decade. The Indiegogo project will fund a public installation and event that invites people to experience the Dome in a whole new way.

(Houston, Tex.) - Dubbed the "Eighth Wonder of the World," the Houston Astrodome hosted sporting and cultural events but has been shuttered for almost a decade. The Indiegogo project will fund a public installation and event that invites people to experience the Dome in a whole new way. New York State Pavilion (New York, N.Y.) - The shining star of the 1964 World's Fair, the Pavilion charmed millions with its futuristic architecture. Today, efforts are being made to renovate the site and this project will help to repair its entryway.

(New York, N.Y.) - The shining star of the 1964 World's Fair, the Pavilion charmed millions with its futuristic architecture. Today, efforts are being made to renovate the site and this project will help to repair its entryway. Union Station (Washington, D.C.) - The giant centurions that stand guard throughout Union Station are overdue for a facelift. This project will jumpstart an effort to revive the 46 statues to their former glory.

(Washington, D.C.) - The giant centurions that stand guard throughout Union Station are overdue for a facelift. This project will jumpstart an effort to revive the 46 statues to their former glory. Sweet Auburn Water Tower (Atlanta, Ga.) - A water tower that rises above Atlanta's famous Sweet Auburn neighborhood will be transformed by local artists to refresh the 111-year-old structure with eye-catching public art.

(Atlanta, Ga.) - A water tower that rises above Atlanta's famous Sweet Auburn neighborhood will be transformed by local artists to refresh the 111-year-old structure with eye-catching public art. Pioneer Square (Seattle, Wa.) - One of the most famous features of Seattle's Pioneer Square is its collection of purple glass sidewalk tiles. Time and the elements have left portions of the sidewalk in disrepair; this project will support the restoration of this beloved spectacle.

(Seattle, Wa.) - One of the most famous features of Seattle's Pioneer Square is its collection of purple glass sidewalk tiles. Time and the elements have left portions of the sidewalk in disrepair; this project will support the restoration of this beloved spectacle. The Triforium (Los Angeles, Calif.) - An effort to rehabilitate this quirky, iconic 1970s structure will help bring music to the heart of downtown Los Angeles. This project will aim to breathe new life into the Triforium and its unique sound system.

(Los Angeles, Calif.) - An effort to rehabilitate this quirky, iconic 1970s structure will help bring music to the heart of downtown Los Angeles. This project will aim to breathe new life into the Triforium and its unique sound system. Voiceover (Chicago, Ill.) - Voiceover is a public audio installation that will collect residents' personal stories about what makes the Windy City so special. Audio recordings with their reflections will be broadcast on speakers on Chicago's elevated Bloomingdale Trail -- the heart of the 606.

"I really like what The Heineken Cities Project is doing for cultural and arts centers around the country, and they've put a big emphasis on my home state of Hawaii, so I was happy to support them and Indiegogo through my tour," said Mars.

"Since 2015, The Cities Project by Heineken has supported innovative projects across America that aim to make great U.S. cities even greater," said Katharine Preville, Brand Manager, Heineken USA. "This partnership takes the effort to a new level and serves as a catalyst for these incredible projects. It also reflects Heineken's long-term commitment to Brewing a Better World."

"We are thrilled to work with The Cities Project by Heineken once again to help save places that matter throughout the nation," said Stephanie Meeks, President of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. "From a pavilion to a water tower to an outdoor urban sculpture, these diverse projects represent the unique and historic parts of some of our major cities, while telling important stories of our nation's history."

As the beer that's enjoyed in the most cities around the world, Heineken launched The Cities Project in 2015. The initiative is designed to make a positive impact in metropolitan areas throughout the globe, and through it, Heineken has helped reinvigorate Hollywood with Beautify LA, reclaim the rivers of New York City and advance clean water initiatives with + POOL, and bring cultural excitement back to the shores of Miami with the kickstarting of the renovation of their Marine Stadium.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading upscale beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN NV, the world's most international brewer. Core brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken®, the world's most international premium beer brand, the Dos Equis franchise, the Tecate franchise and Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Newcastle Brown Ale, Red Stripe, Sol, Indio, Carta Blanca and Bohemia brands. For the latest information on our company and brands, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

About Indiegogo

Originally launched as a crowdfunding platform, Indiegogo is the place for entrepreneurs to move their ideas quickly from concept to market. Entrepreneurs on Indiegogo are able to showcase their ideas directly to users, take orders for products early in their lifecycle and ultimately build direct relationships with their first customers. Indiegogo is the platform of choice for early stage entrepreneurs and the creative teams of some of the most successful consumer product companies in the world. The company was launched in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York. For more information, visit Indiegogo.com and follow us at Twitter.com/indiegogo and Facebook.com/indiegogo.

About the National Trust for Historic Preservation

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded nonprofit organization, works to save America's historic places. www.savingplaces.org