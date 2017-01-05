CITT Decision Applauded by The Western Canada Alliance of Wall and Ceiling Contractors

The Western Canada Alliance of Wall and Ceiling Contractors ("Alliance") Applauds Canadian International Trade Tribunal ("CITT") Decision Regarding Anti-Dumping Duties on Gypsum Board Exported from the US into Western Canada Duties Deemed to Cause Significant Harm to Western Canadian Businesses and Consumers

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - The Western Canada Alliance of Wall and Ceiling Contractors ("Alliance") applauds the findings announced yesterday by the Canadian International Trade Tribunal ("Tribunal") that the imposition of anti-dumping duties on Gypsum Board imported into Western Canada from the United States causes significant harm to Western Canadian businesses and consumers.

"We thank the Tribunal for their extensive study into the impact of anti-dumping duties on the construction sector across Western Canada and on the Canadian economy," said Neal Pollock, of TDL Drywall Inc., Calgary and a member of the Alliance who, along with other members, participated in Tribunal proceedings.

The CITT findings reflect Alliance testimony before the Tribunal late last year demonstrating the adverse impact of the sharp and unexpected price hikes caused by the imposition of preliminary anti-dumping duties ("PDs") on contracts, letters of intent (LOIs) and bids based on pre-PD pricing.

The recommendations presented by the Tribunal go a significant way to alleviating the harm found by the Tribunal. The Alliance is supportive of the Tribunal's recommendation for a refund mechanism to reimburse purchasers for the higher cost of gypsum board incurred during the provisional period. The recommendation that final duties be temporary eliminated for six months is helpful, but not long enough to allow contractors to perform their fixed price contracts in place prior to the imposition of preliminary duties on September 6, 2016. The Alliance will be seeking a longer period of temporary elimination without a volume cap. The Alliance welcomes the introduction of a reduced rate of final duties which is absolutely necessary to maintain competition in the Western Canadian market.

"We look forward to reviewing the Tribunal's reasons and we strongly encourage the Government to immediately implement the recommendations," said Mr. Pollock, "To maintain our industry's economic viability, Western Canada's construction industry must be predictable and stable. We cannot be hit by significant overnight product cost increases that will put our livelihoods at risk," he concluded.

About The Western Canada Alliance of Wall and Ceiling Contractors

The Alliance membership includes 23 small and medium size businesses in Western Canada who are in the business of acquiring and installing drywall in various commercial, institutional and residential applications. Alliance members employ thousands of installers and tradespeople in the construction sector across Western Canada.

Contractor Members of the Alliance include:

Gypsum Drywall (Southern) Ltd, TDL Drywall Inc., AWCC Contractor Group, DVS Drywall Contractors Ltd., Alpine Drywall Ltd., Gordon "N" Gordon Interiors Ltd., Winwood Construction Ltd., Drystar Wall & Ceiling Ltd., Crystal Consulting Inc., Peninsula Wall and Ceiling Ltd., Comren, Power Drywall (2005) Ltd., Fine Drywall Ltd., City Projects Ltd., Dryco Systems Inc., Ron's Drywall Ltd., Lansons Drywall Systems Ltd., Kodiak Drywall Ltd., Littco Enterprises Ltd., United Drywall (Edmonton) Ltd., K. Sleva Contracting Ltd., WCS Construction Ltd., Excel Interior Contracting.