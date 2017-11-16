Citus ​​Data ​​Closes ​​the ​​SQL ​​v. ​​NoSQL ​​Scalability ​​Gap ​​and ​​Empowers Developers ​​with ​​Unprecedented ​​New ​​Cloud ​​Features ​​for ​​Postgres

Company's ​​cloud ​​database ​​business ​​sees ​​650 ​​percent ​​revenue ​​growth ​​over ​​the ​​past year, ​​with ​​12 ​​billion ​​write ​​transactions ​​happening ​​every ​​day ​​on ​​Citus ​​Cloud

SAN ​​FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - ​​​​Citus ​​Data, ​​the ​​go-to ​​platform ​​for ​​scaling ​​out ​​Postgres databases, ​​has ​​launched ​​new ​​features ​​for ​​its ​​Citus ​​Cloud ​​product ​​that ​​have ​​never ​​before ​​been available ​​on ​​distributed ​​databases, ​​making ​​it ​​easier ​​than ​​ever ​​for ​​fast-growing ​​SaaS ​​businesses to ​​scale ​​out ​​without ​​having ​​to ​​re-architect ​​their ​​application. ​​The ​​release ​​makes ​​significant ​​strides in ​​closing ​​the ​​gap ​​that ​​until ​​recently ​​pushed ​​many ​​developers ​​to ​​consider ​​NoSQL ​​as ​​one ​​of ​​the few ​​feasible ​​options ​​for ​​scaling ​​out.

Citus ​​Cloud ​​is ​​the ​​only ​​cloud ​​database ​​that ​​can ​​scale ​​out ​​Postgres ​​across ​​multiple ​​nodes, increasing ​​an ​​application's ​​ability ​​to ​​perform ​​in ​​the ​​face ​​of ​​extreme ​​growth. ​​The ​​ability ​​to ​​scale out ​​Postgres ​​in ​​the ​​cloud ​​is ​​a ​​much-needed ​​choice ​​for ​​developers ​​who ​​in ​​the ​​past ​​had ​​only three ​​cost-prohibitive ​​ways ​​to ​​scale: ​​proprietary ​​vertically ​​scaled ​​databases; ​​rewriting ​​their applications ​​to ​​use ​​NoSQL ​​and ​​trading ​​off ​​functionality ​​as ​​a ​​result; ​​or ​​diverting ​​in-house developers ​​away ​​from ​​their ​​own ​​application's ​​features ​​to ​​manually ​​shard ​​at ​​the ​​application ​​layer, a ​​project ​​that ​​can ​​span ​​from ​​many ​​months ​​to ​​years. ​​Until ​​now, ​​all ​​three ​​of ​​these ​​costly ​​options have ​​posed ​​a ​​significant ​​scaling ​​challenge ​​to ​​fast-growing ​​companies, ​​resulting ​​in ​​opportunity cost ​​and ​​falling ​​behind ​​against ​​competitors.

"Our ​​customers ​​don't ​​want ​​to ​​give ​​up ​​the ​​power ​​of ​​SQL ​​with ​​a ​​move ​​to ​​NoSQL ​​in ​​order ​​to ​​scale their ​​business. ​​And ​​since ​​Postgres ​​is ​​their ​​SQL ​​database ​​of ​​choice, ​​our ​​greatest ​​value ​​is ​​giving them ​​a ​​way ​​to ​​scale ​​out ​​Postgres ​​when ​​they ​​reach ​​that ​​tipping ​​point," ​​said ​​Umur ​​Cubukcu, ​​CEO at ​​Citus ​​Data. ​​"This ​​release ​​of ​​Citus ​​Cloud ​​makes ​​it ​​easier ​​than ​​ever ​​for ​​customers ​​to ​​migrate their ​​applications ​​from ​​single-node ​​Postgres ​​to ​​Citus. ​​And ​​with ​​developer-friendly ​​features ​​like the ​​zero-downtime ​​shard ​​rebalancer, ​​followers, ​​and ​​point-in-time ​​recovery, ​​we've ​​made ​​the choice ​​to ​​go ​​with ​​our ​​Citus ​​Cloud ​​database ​​easier ​​than ​​ever, ​​too."

The ​​Citus ​​Cloud ​​database ​​is ​​being ​​adopted ​​at ​​a ​​rapid ​​clip ​​with ​​a ​​650 ​​percent ​​year-over-year increase ​​in ​​revenue, ​​due ​​in ​​large ​​part ​​to ​​the ​​growth ​​of ​​SaaS ​​businesses ​​and ​​the ​​popularity ​​of Postgres ​​as ​​the ​​ideal ​​database ​​for ​​modern ​​SaaS ​​companies. ​​There ​​are ​​more ​​than ​​12 ​​billion transactions ​​per ​​day ​​conducted ​​in ​​Citus ​​Cloud, ​​not ​​counting ​​the ​​many ​​Citus ​​open ​​source ​​and Citus ​​on-prem ​​enterprise ​​deployments.

Empowering ​​SaaS ​​developers ​​to ​​forget ​​about ​​their ​​database

The ​​inability ​​to ​​scale ​​out ​​SQL ​​databases ​​has ​​been ​​a ​​longstanding ​​pain ​​point, ​​and ​​a ​​big challenge ​​for ​​fast-growing ​​SaaS ​​businesses. ​​Sharding ​​at ​​the ​​application ​​layer ​​often ​​requires multiple ​​person-years ​​to ​​re-architect ​​the ​​application-and ​​the ​​real ​​pain ​​is ​​the ​​opportunity ​​cost: think ​​of ​​all ​​the ​​features ​​the ​​application ​​developers ​​could ​​have ​​created ​​during ​​that ​​time? ​​And while ​​NoSQL ​​databases ​​can ​​scale ​​out, ​​NoSQL ​​forces ​​developers ​​to ​​give ​​up ​​powerful ​​database features ​​like ​​consistency, ​​joins, ​​and ​​constraints.

Citus ​​Cloud's ​​suite ​​of ​​new ​​features ​​close ​​the ​​gap ​​with ​​NoSQL ​​and ​​are ​​all ​​about ​​empowering developers: ​​from ​​migration ​​tools ​​like ​​Citus ​​Warp, ​​to ​​the ​​zero-downtime ​​shard ​​rebalancer, ​​to being ​​the ​​first ​​to ​​offer ​​fork ​​and ​​followers ​​features ​​in ​​a ​​distributed ​​database. ​​Citus ​​has ​​done ​​years worth ​​of ​​heavy ​​lifting ​​to ​​make ​​it ​​possible ​​to ​​scale ​​out ​​Postgres ​​in ​​the ​​cloud-and ​​to ​​make scaling ​​out ​​as ​​simple ​​as ​​dragging ​​a ​​slider. ​​New ​​Citus ​​Cloud ​​features ​​include:

Citus ​​Warp. ​​​Developers ​​can ​​now ​​stream ​​ongoing ​​transactions ​​from ​​single-node ​​Postgres databases ​​into ​​the ​​Citus ​​Cloud ​​database ​​as ​​they ​​prepare ​​to ​​migrate ​​and ​​'warp' ​​their ​​application from ​​RDS ​​to ​​Citus, ​​reducing ​​cutover ​​time ​​to ​​minutes ​​from ​​hours ​​or ​​days, ​​even ​​for ​​terabytes ​​of data.

"It's ​​difficult ​​to ​​express ​​how ​​great ​​the ​​Citus ​​Warp ​​migration ​​utility ​​is ​​without ​​slamming ​​all ​​the other ​​data ​​migration ​​solutions ​​in ​​the ​​world. ​​But ​​I'll ​​try: ​​Citus ​​Warp ​​is ​​one ​​of ​​the ​​most ​​seamless database ​​migration ​​tools ​​I've ​​ever ​​used, ​​and ​​I've ​​used ​​some ​​pretty ​​expensive ​​products ​​from Oracle ​​and ​​EMC/Dell," ​​said ​​Scott ​​Mitchell, ​​CTO ​​at ​​SalesLoft. ​​"With ​​Citus ​​Warp, ​​our ​​cutover ​​was smooth, ​​with ​​almost ​​zero ​​downtime. ​​Now ​​that ​​we're ​​running ​​on ​​Citus ​​Cloud, ​​our ​​application ​​gets the ​​performance ​​benefits ​​of ​​a ​​Postgres ​​database ​​that ​​can ​​scale ​​out."

Zero-downtime ​​Shard ​​Rebalancer​. ​​Citus ​​Cloud's ​​new ​​zero-downtime ​​shard ​​rebalancer ​​closes the ​​gap ​​with ​​NoSQL ​​scalability ​​features-and ​​enables ​​cloud ​​database ​​customers ​​to ​​elastically scale ​​out ​​memory, ​​compute, ​​and ​​storage ​​as ​​they ​​add ​​nodes ​​to ​​their ​​distributed ​​database cluster, ​​without ​​any ​​downtime.

Point-in-Time ​​Recovery. ​​Another ​​first ​​for ​​distributed ​​databases. ​​With ​​Citus ​​Cloud's point-in-time ​​recovery, ​​developers ​​can ​​roll ​​back ​​their ​​distributed ​​cloud ​​database ​​to ​​any ​​point ​​in the ​​last ​​ten ​​days ​​to ​​recover ​​lost ​​data, ​​whether ​​for ​​internal ​​data ​​recovery ​​or ​​to ​​help ​​a ​​customer who ​​has ​​inadvertently ​​purged ​​data.

"We ​​were ​​able ​​to ​​migrate ​​relatively ​​easily ​​to ​​run ​​on ​​top ​​of ​​Citus, ​​even ​​though ​​our ​​app ​​had ​​zero knowledge ​​of ​​sharding ​​beforehand," ​​said ​​Kelly ​​Cheng, ​​CTO ​​of ​ProsperWorks​​ ​. ​​"And ​​now ​​that we're ​​using ​​Citus ​​Cloud, ​​we ​​don't ​​have ​​to ​​worry ​​about ​​how ​​to ​​manage ​​our ​​growth-not ​​even 10X ​​growth. ​​Plus ​​there ​​are ​​new ​​features ​​coming ​​online ​​with ​​Citus ​​Cloud ​​that ​​are ​​awesome, features ​​like ​​fork ​​and ​​point-in-time ​​recovery. ​​Sometimes ​​we ​​need ​​to ​​go ​​back ​​and ​​look ​​at ​​past versions ​​of ​​our ​​production ​​database ​​to ​​see ​​what ​​happened, ​​or ​​to ​​help ​​a ​​customer ​​of ​​ours ​​to restore ​​data. ​​Point-in-time ​​enables ​​us ​​to ​​do ​​just ​​that."

Followers. ​​Enable ​​developers ​​and ​​analysts ​​to ​​run ​​real-time, ​​complex ​​queries ​​without ​​putting any ​​query ​​load ​​on ​​the ​​production ​​database. ​​With ​​Citus ​​Cloud, ​​a ​​follower ​​is ​​a ​​read-only replicated ​​copy ​​of ​​the ​​database ​​that ​​is ​​kept ​​up-to-date ​​with ​​streaming ​​transactions.

Fork. ​​Citus ​​Cloud ​​is ​​the ​​first ​​to ​​give ​​developers ​​the ​​ability ​​to ​​fork ​​a ​​distributed ​​production database. ​​With ​​Citus, ​​they ​​can ​​instantly ​​fork ​​a ​​full ​​copy ​​of ​​their ​​database ​​for ​​staging, experimentation, ​​or ​​running ​​complex ​​queries-without ​​worrying ​​about ​​negatively ​​impacting ​​the production ​​database ​​with ​​experimentation.

Integration ​​with ​​Rails ​​and ​​Django. ​​​Citus ​​Cloud ​​meets ​​developers ​​where ​​they ​​are ​​and ​​has enabled ​​easy ​​migration ​​for ​​Ruby ​​on ​​Rails ​​and ​​Django ​​applications ​​with ​​multi-tenant ​​libraries ​​for both ​​frameworks.

Distributed ​​Transactions. ​​​The ​​Citus ​​team ​​has ​​made ​​it ​​easier ​​than ​​ever ​​for ​​developers ​​to migrate ​​applications ​​onto ​​Citus ​​with ​​new ​​support ​​for ​​distributed ​​transactions. ​​No ​​longer ​​do developers ​​have ​​to ​​trade ​​off ​​ACID ​​properties ​​in ​​a ​​distributed ​​database ​​as ​​they ​​do ​​with ​​NoSQL. Citus ​​provides ​​full ​​SQL ​​transactions ​​in ​​a ​​distributed ​​database, ​​in ​​the ​​cloud.

The ​​Citus ​​Cloud ​​team ​​has ​​also ​​continued ​​to ​​add ​​to ​​their ​​suite ​​of ​​security ​​features, ​​introducing ​​IP whitelisting, ​​two-factor ​​authentication, ​​encryption ​​at ​​rest ​​and ​​in ​​transit, ​​network ​​perimeter controls, ​​and ​​certificate ​​verification.

"Citus ​​makes ​​things ​​possible ​​for ​​us ​​that ​​would ​​have ​​been ​​nightmarish ​​in ​​a ​​NoSQL ​​world," ​​said Jarred ​​Nicholls, ​​Chief ​​Software ​​Architect ​​at ​​IronNet ​​Cybersecurity. ​​"Moving ​​to ​​Citus ​​has improved ​​the ​​reliability ​​and ​​performance ​​of ​​our ​​database, ​​and ​​the ​​fact ​​that ​​it's ​​not ​​a ​​black ​​box and ​​all ​​the ​​Citus ​​metadata ​​is ​​open ​​and ​​hackable ​​gives ​​us ​​a ​​lot ​​of ​​flexibility. ​​The ​​Postgres expertise ​​in ​​the ​​Citus ​​team ​​is ​​also ​​a ​​big ​​attraction ​​and ​​has ​​made ​​Citus ​​a ​​one-stop ​​shop ​​for ​​us."

Read ​​more ​​about ​​Citus ​​Data's ​​vision ​​for ​​Citus ​​Cloud ​​and ​​all ​​the ​​nitty ​​gritty ​​details ​​of ​​this ​​Citus Cloud ​​update: https://www.citusdata.com/blog/2017/11/16/citus-cloud-2-postgres-and-scale-without-compromise/

About ​​Citus ​​Data

At ​​​Citus ​​Data​, ​​our ​​mission ​​is ​​to ​​make ​​it ​​so ​​developers ​​never ​​have ​​to ​​worry ​​about ​​scaling ​​their database. ​​Citus ​​is ​​an ​​extension ​​to ​​Postgres ​​that ​​is ​​available ​​as ​​a ​​fully-managed ​​database ​​as ​​a service ​​on ​​AWS, ​​as ​​on-prem ​​enterprise ​​software, ​​and ​​as ​​open ​​source. ​​Founded ​​in ​​2011, ​​we ​​are a ​​Y ​​Combinator ​​alumnus, ​​venture ​​backed ​​by ​​leading ​​investors ​​including ​​Khosla ​​Ventures ​​and Data ​​Collective. ​​Our ​​expertise ​​is ​​in ​​Postgres ​​and ​​distributed ​​systems-and ​​we ​​have ​​decades ​​of collective ​​experience ​​managing ​​Postgres ​​databases ​​in ​​the ​​cloud.

